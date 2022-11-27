Read full article on original website
The Tuesday Update for District 17: November 28, 2022
The holiday break allowed me some time to both rest and catch up on some materials provided to me by Common Council staff to help me in continuing to learn my role as Alder. I hope you too were able to rest. Is there anything else you'd like to see...
Upcoming meetings, events and announcements
Passenger Rail Station Planning: Please join a public meeting on December 7 to discuss a potential site for a future Amtrak Station in Madison. Two options will be available:. In person: 4:30pm, room 215, Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Virtual: 6:30pm. Please register in advance. Public...
Madison Fire Seeks Community Members to Serve on Firefighter/EMT Interview Panel
You care about who serves our community just as much as we do! That's why we give community members a voice in our firefighter/EMT hiring process. MFD is seeking community members to serve on our upcoming firefighter/EMT interview panels. You will be paired with a chief officer and a member of Fire Fighters Local 311 (an active-duty firefighter/EMT or firefighter/paramedic).
