ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 5

Related
WHAS11

Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin convicted of strangulation

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man released from prison on a pardon from former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence. Joheim Bandy, 20, was found guilty by a jury in Kenton County this week, The Kentucky Enquirer reported. The newspaper reported Bandy has been charged in three strangulation cases since he was pardoned in 2019.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky to open first female-only juvenile detention center to enhance safety of staff, youth

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced he has ordered the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to open a female-only detention center in Campbell County. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said starting this month, females between 11 and 18 years old, who are ordered by the courts to secure detention, will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center - with limited exceptions.
FRANKFORT, KY
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Announces Twelve Randomly Selected Kentucky Counties to Undergo 2022 Post-General Election Audits

Counties that received an audit during primary election were not included in the general primary audit. FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 28, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced that, consistent with state law, twelve randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Black Farmers Work To Reduce Barriers To Food Programs

This story was originally published by Public News Service. Black farmers in Kentucky said they have benefited from participating in Farms to Food Banks, an agricultural program funneling leftover produce from local farms to regional food pantries, and into the hands of Kentucky families in need. Tatum Lewis of Black...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday

NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Court reinstates Indiana's abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe aborted fetuses deserve the same treatment as deceased people.
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy