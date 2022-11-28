Read full article on original website
Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin convicted of strangulation
COVINGTON, Ky. — A man released from prison on a pardon from former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence. Joheim Bandy, 20, was found guilty by a jury in Kenton County this week, The Kentucky Enquirer reported. The newspaper reported Bandy has been charged in three strangulation cases since he was pardoned in 2019.
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
Kentucky Tornadoes One Year Later | Governor has visited western Kentucky 41 times
"I want them to remember the western Kentucky community and how many were lost." Almost a year since deadly tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky, the paint is going on and the final nails are being driven into some walls in Bowling Green. Habitat for Humanity homes is being built...
After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
Attorney General Cameron Calls on FedEx to Clarify Gun-PurchaseTracking Polices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 30, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in seeking clarification from FedEx regarding new policies related to the tracking of firearm sales. The updated policies could enable FedEx to create a database of American gun purchasers. “Federal law prohibits...
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Kentucky gas prices, floods, childcare provider funding: Gov. Beshear Dec. 1 update
Here's what was discussed during Gov. Beshear's Dec. 1 Team Kentucky update.
Kentucky to open first female-only juvenile detention center to enhance safety of staff, youth
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced he has ordered the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to open a female-only detention center in Campbell County. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said starting this month, females between 11 and 18 years old, who are ordered by the courts to secure detention, will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center - with limited exceptions.
Attorney General Cameron Announces Twelve Randomly Selected Kentucky Counties to Undergo 2022 Post-General Election Audits
Counties that received an audit during primary election were not included in the general primary audit. FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 28, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced that, consistent with state law, twelve randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.
State Rep. Pamela Stevenson announces bid for Kentucky attorney general
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2023 election is a year away, but a Kentucky state representative has announced her plans to run for attorney general. Colonel Pamela Stevenson, who represents District 43 and was recently re-elected to Kentucky House, has filed paperwork for the higher office. “The Attorney General is...
Republicans poised to cut Kentucky income tax again based on revenue boom that could be fleeting
Kentucky House Majority Leader Steven Rudy recently told a receptive audience at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce forum that the first bill the House will consider when it convenes in January will be a measure to cut the Kentucky income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%. “I think it is...
Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
Kentucky Black Farmers Work To Reduce Barriers To Food Programs
This story was originally published by Public News Service. Black farmers in Kentucky said they have benefited from participating in Farms to Food Banks, an agricultural program funneling leftover produce from local farms to regional food pantries, and into the hands of Kentucky families in need. Tatum Lewis of Black...
Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
Man indicted for role in Kentucky ‘grandparent scam’
Officials said “grandparent scams,” also known as “person-in-need scams,” involve perpetrators making false claims to victims that their loved one is in jeopardy and in need of money that the perpetrator will use to assist the loved one.
Court reinstates Indiana's abortion burial, cremation law
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe aborted fetuses deserve the same treatment as deceased people.
