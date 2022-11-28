A Day in the Life of a VFMAC Cadet – Could Your Son Pass?

A Valley Forge cadet undergoes a room inspection. Photo by Valley Forge Military Academy & College.

Parents always ask their kids how school was when they get home each day.

Parents of VFMAC Cadets want to know that, too. As part of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29th, Cadet parents and anyone tuning into the Valley Forge Military Academy & College Facebook page will get a look into a Day in the Life of a VFMAC Cadet.

“The days of VFMAC Cadets look very different than the days of regular high school students,” said Stephanie M. Helgeson, director of development at VFMAC . “Their days start early, include a good workout before class, and end with mandatory study periods before lights out.”

She points to the rigors of the schedule as the way VFMAC Cadets learn the Five Cornerstones of Academic Excellence, Character Development, Physical Fitness, Personal Motivation, and Leadership.

“Among the things all Cadets are required to do is keep their barracks rooms tidy,” said Mrs. Helgeson. “Unlike other teens told to clean their rooms, our Cadets are subject to regular inspection by cadet leadership.”

One of the features in the hour-by-hour reporting on the Day in the Life of a Cadet is a room inspection.

Here’s a video preview into the Day in the Life of a Cadet and can be watched here.

“Telling the Cadet story is part of our effort to raise awareness about VFMAC and to generate donations as part of Giving Tuesday,” said Helgeson. “People are always surprised at just how respectful and polite and confident and well-educated our Cadets are and we are proud to share some of this on Giving Tuesday.

Those wanting to watch can look at the VFMAC Facebook page at the top of every hour on Tuesday, Nov. 29th starting at 7 AM. The segments will include various stories about the life of a VFMAC Cadet.

“Funds raised during Giving Tuesday will be to replace two vehicles – one used to support Cadet activities and the other used by campus security personnel to maintain safety and security,” said Helgeson.