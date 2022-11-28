ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, OH

Scott family invites public to Christmas light display in Magnolia

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFDt6_0jPyt2qP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arW8A_0jPyt2qP00

MAGNOLIA ‒ Mary and Gene Scott want the public to see their Christmas display that features more than 200,000 lights at 310 E. Carrollton St.

They allow visitors to walk through the hand-built and vintage displays.

There is no charge for the show, which operates daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Thanksgiving Day through Jan. 2. It will be lighted all day Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

The Scotts have treats for children, hot chocolate and seasonal music.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Thousands Expected for Light Up Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big night in Canton. Thousands are expected for the annual Light Up Downtown event from 5:30 to 8:30 on Thursday evening. There’s a stage show at Centennial Plaza at 6, and the arrival of Santa Claus and fireworks too at 6:45.
CANTON, OH
scriptype.com

Case-Barlow Farm to host winter wonderland throughout December

Case-Barlow Farm hosts a month-long celebration of the holidays, including a barn tour of more than 50 decorated holiday trees, the perfect setting for family photos. The multi-week event will also feature adult and children’s teas and Santa visits. All proceeds will benefit Case-Barlow Farm for restoration and preservation of this Hudson landmark. A complete schedule is below.
HUDSON, OH
Wbaltv.com

This Christmas display was inspired by the great Clark Griswold himself

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Clark Griswold has taught one Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination. The Griswold house has come to life in northeast Ohio, completely covered from top to bottom with lights, similar to the home in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." See the full display in the...
WADSWORTH, OH
newsymom.com

December Events for Tuscarawas County

December Family Events for Tuscarawas County 2022 -Stay in the know each month with Newysmom’s Family Fun Local Calendar so you never miss out. Each month, we’ll help you find in-person and virtual family-friendly events like December Events for Tuscarawas County 2022! Be sure to also check out:
Cleveland.com

Historical Medina Homes House Tour

MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
KENT, OH
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Ashland County Parks Director Resigns

The Director of the Ashland County Parks in stepping away from her role. RichlandSource.com reports, Stephanie Featheringill resigned to spend more time with her family and will stay through the end of December. The Ashland County Commissioners accepted Featheringill’s resignation on November 14th and as search is underway for a...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CANTON, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
Ask Akron

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
AKRON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy