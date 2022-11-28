Scott family invites public to Christmas light display in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA ‒ Mary and Gene Scott want the public to see their Christmas display that features more than 200,000 lights at 310 E. Carrollton St.

They allow visitors to walk through the hand-built and vintage displays.

There is no charge for the show, which operates daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Thanksgiving Day through Jan. 2. It will be lighted all day Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

The Scotts have treats for children, hot chocolate and seasonal music.