Amidst the spectacle of Mauna Loa’s eruption, scientists have completed taking stock of another force of nature in Hawai‘i: the hurricane. The 2022 hurricane season (June 1 to Nov. 30) was relatively quiet. Only one tropical cyclone was recorded in the Central Pacific basin, an area extending from 140°W to the International Date Line north of the equator. Four to five tropical cyclones occur during an average year.

