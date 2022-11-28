Read full article on original website
Related
kauainownews.com
Hurricane season officially over
Amidst the spectacle of Mauna Loa’s eruption, scientists have completed taking stock of another force of nature in Hawai‘i: the hurricane. The 2022 hurricane season (June 1 to Nov. 30) was relatively quiet. Only one tropical cyclone was recorded in the Central Pacific basin, an area extending from 140°W to the International Date Line north of the equator. Four to five tropical cyclones occur during an average year.
kauainownews.com
Hawai‘i students can test their 3-D design skills with ‘We (Heart) Veterans’ pin challenge
Calling all Hawai‘i students in grades 4-12: Test your 3-D design skills while showing appreciation for veterans as part of the second “We (Heart) Veterans” pin design challenge. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) challenge is sponsored by the Army Educational Outreach Program. This year’s challenge...
kauainownews.com
Kapa‘a roads closed Dec. 5-10
The County of Kaua‘i Department of Public Works and Grace Pacific LLC have announced portions of Mailihuna, Hau‘a‘ala and Kawaihau roads will be closed, and detours will be put in place from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The intersection of Mailihuna...
kauainownews.com
State distributes over $600K in one-time tax refunds
The State of Hawaiʻi has finished distributing over 600,000 state tax refunds to eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 Hawaiʻi individual tax returns on time. A total of 606,674 refunds were issued, totaling $307.9 million. That includes 288,590 direct deposits and 318,084 paper checks. Taxpayers received either $100 or $300 for each eligible person, depending on the taxpayers’ income, filing status, and qualified exemption(s) reported on their Hawaiʻi individual income tax returns.
Comments / 0