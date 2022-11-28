Purdue coach Jeff Brohm: Michigan has national title ingredients, is 'hitting on all cylinders right now'

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football and Purdue will meet for the first time since 2017, this time in Indianapolis with the Big Ten title on the line. The Maize and Blue went through the regular season unblemished, with a 12-0 record. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers were part of a wild Big Ten West race and came out on top.

Purdue has had an up-and-down season, like most teams in its division, going on a two-game losing streak in late October to early November but finishing with three-consecutive wins to capture the West title.

Purdue defeated rival Indiana, 30-16 over the weekend, while Michigan took down its most hated foe, Ohio State, 45-23 in Columbus. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm got a chance to watch the Wolverines and Buckeyes play, and he was impressed with his upcoming opponent, led by head man Jim Harbaugh.

“Ohio State started strong, but Michigan just found a way to answer and make big plays,” Brohm said on a Big Ten championship game coaches conference call Sunday. “I think when you have that combination that they have, which is, of course they have a great running game with tremendous running backs and O-line and tight ends to set that up. But now, they have a really, really top-level quarterback who can do a lot of things — with his feet, he can make plays outside the pocket, he can throw accurately, he’s got swagger, he’s really tough. I think that combination is really needed.

“You’re going to have to find a way to stop something. They’re just able to do so many things, and then off of that, their defense can play lights out at any time and get stops. I think they proved in the second half that they bowed up and found a way to get it done. But when you go into Columbus and win the way they did, that’s more than a convincing statement, so I give them a lot of credit.

“They play hard every week. I can tell that they compete hard, and they take on the personality of their head coach.”

Brohm added that his Boilermakers have their “hands full” with Michigan this week.

Asked about Michigan’s quarterback play with sophomore J.J. McCarthy taking the reins this season, Brohm said the 19-year-old makes the Maize and Blue a complete team.

“They’ve just put it all together, and they’re playing at a really high level with a lot of confidence, and I know they’re on a mission to achieve something,” he said.

Michigan ranks third nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 12.7 points per game. Despite having a first-year coordinator in Jesse Minter, Brohm sees that the Wolverines haven’t changed up their system much from a year ago.

“You can tell, especially starting with last year, that their defense took it to another level,” Brohm explained. “They were outstanding last year on defense. I think, even though they brought in a new coordinator, he kinda has that Baltimore Raven background, and it’s really very similar, for the most part, in what they’re doing.

“They’re really good at rushing the passer, they’re sound, they’re able to man you up on the outside, they’re able to challenge things on the outside and make you earn everything you get. They don’t give up a lot of big plays. So I think when you have that combination of talent, really good coaching … even though it’s a new coordinator, it’s somewhat the same system, in my opinion. What they have, I think they understand it and all play off of each other. I give them a lot of credit.

“They’ve really put the pieces together and been able to dominate the Big Ten this year.”

Jeff Brohm believes Michigan has national championship ingredients

This championship game matchup will feature contrasting styles. Purdue airs the ball out more than any team in the Big Ten at 41.2 times per game. Michigan, on the other hand, averages the second-most rush attempts per game in the conference (43.5).

The Wolverines’ passing game has been a source of frustration at times this season, but they just went for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns against Ohio State, showing it can be a high-powered aspect of the offense.

It’s a balanced attack — leaning mostly on a run game and great defense — that Brohm believes allows teams to compete for the national championship. He certainly has Michigan in that group of programs this season.

Purdue’s ground game has been lackluster, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry (85th nationally), perhaps a reason why they’ve struggled with consistency. During his conference call, Brohm discussed the Boilermakers making it to their first Big Ten title game without having elite talent, knowing that they’re not one of the superpowers of the recruiting world.

Asked if he was surprised that Michigan’s ball-control offense predicated on rushing the ball is still successful in today’s college football, with many teams leaning more into having a prolific passing game. Brohm, a former quarterback, despite his background with the spread offense and a strong passing attack, replied with a “no.”

“I think everything comes full cycle,” he explained. “All your best national championship teams are known for, first, great defense and a great running game. If you can have a great passing game with that, without question it’s going to help.

“Especially playing in the Big Ten, to me, that’s what the Big Ten is known for — great defenses and tremendous running games. If you can add the passing game, then you really have a chance. In this conference, you’re going to have at least a month of bad-weather games, and you’ve got to be able to do things other than just spread the ball out and throw it. You’ve got to find other ways to win, so I think your best teams, statistically, are doing exactly what Michigan does.

“They can pound the football, they can run it at you in a lot of different sets, they can spread you out when they need to. They can play outstanding defense, and now they add the element of a really good athletic, talented quarterback that allows them to throw the ball vertically. They had a lot of big plays in this last game, throwing the ball over their heads and taking advantage of all that.

“So I think you just piece all of that together, and you’ve got a recipe for a national championship team. I just think Michigan has really performed at a high level this year, and they’re hitting on all cylinders right now.”