A Binghamton man's life was saved by revolutionary heart technology at Rochester General Hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, 78-year-old Binghamton resident Joe Gdovin has been living with a heart condition for decades, despite being incredibly active. The problem was first discovered in the 90s, when doctors found a blood clot in his heart that caused a mild heart attack. 17 years later, he suffered another, much more severe heart attack that could have killed him, if not for a revolutionary technology at Rochester General Hospital.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO