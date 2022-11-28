Read full article on original website
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
Broome Projects Fail to Receive Approved NYS Funds
Outgoing New York State Senator Fred Akshar is asking the state Comptroller to look into what happened to millions of dollars in state grants that were supposed to be coming to over a dozen local projects. The Binghamton Republican and Broome County Sheriff-Elect says the project were approved in previous...
Binghamton Physician Assistant Convicted for Groping Patient
A former Physician Assistant is facing up to a year in Broome County after being found guilty of forcibly touching a patient. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a jury in Binghamton City Court has found 68-year-old Alan M. Geller of Binghamton guilty of Forcible Touching. While working...
Residents Near Ross Park Want Burnt-Out RV Eyesore Hauled Away
People who live in a neighborhood on Binghamton's South Side aren't happy that a recreational vehicle gutted in a suspicious fire is still sitting outside a vacant house. The burnt-out RV remains where it was when the blaze erupted near the Morgan Road home around 8:30 a.m. November 11. The property is directly across from the city-owned Ross Park.
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Broome And Tioga Counties Are Full Of ‘Super Commuters,’ What Are Those?
Aren't you glad you don't live in a large city where the commute to work and back is excruciatingly long? I have a friend who works in New York City but lives in Connecticut. Her commute via train is at least 90 minutes one way. Spending 3 hours each work day on a train is a long time, especially when you add in at least an 8-hour work day.
12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022
There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
Amazing Ice Castle Just Under A 3 Hour Drive From Binghamton
The holiday season is here, and it's always a busy time for most. It's like we are in the part of the years that's on steroids. So much going on, so much to do for many of us. Once December hits, it's 31 days of crazy in my opinion. Then,...
Binghamton U. Grad Hakeem Jeffries New House Democratic Leader
Hakeem Jeffries, a Binghamton University graduate, has been chosen by Democrats to serve as minority leader in the House of Representatives. The 52-year-old Jeffries was elected to the leadership post Wednesday morning. He grew up in Brooklyn. Jeffries is a 1992 graduate of Binghamton University. He earned a bachelor's degree...
Hooray! Santa Is Coming to the Northside of Endicott
There's something magical about the holiday season and if you're looking for a way to make memories with your children without going broke, there's an event happening in Endicott this Friday and Saturday that you won't want to miss!. You and your kids are invited to the Northside of Endicott...
Binghamton’s Holiday Hamper Offers FREE Haircuts, Makeovers, Toys, Mammograms and More
This Christmas will be hard on many people with rising prices on gas, food, heating, just to name a few. With the rise of inflation, this will leave many parents with tough decisions to make for the holidays. If you are finding yourself in that quandary , then this is...
Revolutionary Heart Technology Saves Binghamton Man’s Life
A Binghamton man's life was saved by revolutionary heart technology at Rochester General Hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, 78-year-old Binghamton resident Joe Gdovin has been living with a heart condition for decades, despite being incredibly active. The problem was first discovered in the 90s, when doctors found a blood clot in his heart that caused a mild heart attack. 17 years later, he suffered another, much more severe heart attack that could have killed him, if not for a revolutionary technology at Rochester General Hospital.
Winterfest Free Family-Friendly Fun At Tioga Downs Is Back
The holiday season is here and we can feel it all around us. Take a drive around the Southern Tier and you'll see holiday light displays galore. In fact, if you have a outdoor holiday display, we would love to have you share it with us and you could win a tiny box containing a $500 prize. SWEET!!!
Demolition Crews Methodically Chipping Away at IBM Country Club
Bit by bit, pieces of the storied IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott are tumbling down. Gorick Construction workers started actual demolition operations at the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union on November 8. Crews using heavy equipment have been busy over the past couple of...
Teddy Bear Toss With The Binghamton Black Bears Is Back!
The Binghamton Black Bears are back in action at the Veterans Memorial Arena this weekend against Watertown. The Black Bears welcome All-Star goalie Chris Paulin to the team and will probably see action this weekend. It's Government Employee Weekend and government employees can save $3 on tickets for either game,...
10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]
A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings
A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
