Binghamton, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center

A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
Broome Projects Fail to Receive Approved NYS Funds

Outgoing New York State Senator Fred Akshar is asking the state Comptroller to look into what happened to millions of dollars in state grants that were supposed to be coming to over a dozen local projects. The Binghamton Republican and Broome County Sheriff-Elect says the project were approved in previous...
Residents Near Ross Park Want Burnt-Out RV Eyesore Hauled Away

People who live in a neighborhood on Binghamton's South Side aren't happy that a recreational vehicle gutted in a suspicious fire is still sitting outside a vacant house. The burnt-out RV remains where it was when the blaze erupted near the Morgan Road home around 8:30 a.m. November 11. The property is directly across from the city-owned Ross Park.
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
Binghamton U. Grad Hakeem Jeffries New House Democratic Leader

Hakeem Jeffries, a Binghamton University graduate, has been chosen by Democrats to serve as minority leader in the House of Representatives. The 52-year-old Jeffries was elected to the leadership post Wednesday morning. He grew up in Brooklyn. Jeffries is a 1992 graduate of Binghamton University. He earned a bachelor's degree...
Hooray! Santa Is Coming to the Northside of Endicott

There's something magical about the holiday season and if you're looking for a way to make memories with your children without going broke, there's an event happening in Endicott this Friday and Saturday that you won't want to miss!. You and your kids are invited to the Northside of Endicott...
Revolutionary Heart Technology Saves Binghamton Man’s Life

A Binghamton man's life was saved by revolutionary heart technology at Rochester General Hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, 78-year-old Binghamton resident Joe Gdovin has been living with a heart condition for decades, despite being incredibly active. The problem was first discovered in the 90s, when doctors found a blood clot in his heart that caused a mild heart attack. 17 years later, he suffered another, much more severe heart attack that could have killed him, if not for a revolutionary technology at Rochester General Hospital.
Teddy Bear Toss With The Binghamton Black Bears Is Back!

The Binghamton Black Bears are back in action at the Veterans Memorial Arena this weekend against Watertown. The Black Bears welcome All-Star goalie Chris Paulin to the team and will probably see action this weekend. It's Government Employee Weekend and government employees can save $3 on tickets for either game,...
10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]

A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings

A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
