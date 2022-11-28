2023 four-star safety Javien Toviano has trimmed his list down to five schools with his Dec. 15 commitment date nearing. LSU has been a favorite to land Toviano for a while, but he has yet to commit. National Signing Day is nearing and LSU has lost two four-star defensive lineman prospects in the past two weeks, so it could use a little pick-me-up recruiting-wise.

