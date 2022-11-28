ACC Power Rankings: Playoff chances go poof after both title-bound teams lose

The ACC’s slim remaining hopes at reaching the College Football Playoffs disappeared on Saturday with losses for both Clemson and North Carolina and we have a new team atop the ACC Power Rankings for the first time in several weeks as a result.

Florida State scored the most impressive win in the conference this weekend, taking down rival Florida on rivalry week.

Let’s dive headfirst into the rest of the action in the ACC.

Today we reorder the ACC Power Rankings following Week 13 games.

2022 ACC Power Rankings – Week 13

The Seminoles had piled up four straight blowout wins heading into the regular-season finale against the Gators. And they led pretty much throughout the second half after scoring 17 unanswered to take the lead. Trey Benson (111 yards, three touchdowns) and Jordan Travis (83 yards, two touchdowns) ripped Florida apart on the ground in a 45-38 win.

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the in-state rival Gamecocks, but South Carolina fought back and utilized some untimely turnovers by Clemson to secure a 31-30 win. Meanwhile, the defense was uncharacteristically torched as Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Clemson heads into the ACC title game having lost two of its last four.

For the second straight week North Carolina’s offense was held in check and for the second straight week the Tar Heels lost. This time it was in double overtime against NC State. UNC tied the game on the final play of regulation but botched a 35-yard field goal attempt in the second overtime in a 30-27 loss to NC State. After averaging 341.2 yards per game through the air in the first 10 games, Drake Maye has averaged just 217.5 the last two — with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Pittsburgh dominated from start to finish in a 42-16 win over Miami. The Panthers chased both Tyler Van Dyke and Jacurri Brown from the game due to injuries, while Kedon Slovis and Israel Abanikanda paced the Pitt offense on the other side. Slovis threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while Abanikanda ran for 111 yards and two scores.

After winning just five games combined in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Duke reached the eight-win mark this year with a 34-31 win over Wake Forest in a bit of a shootout. Quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns and a Darius Joiner interception of Sam Hartman in the fourth quarter helped swing the outcome. Duke closed the regular season with wins in four of its last five games.

You have to be impressed by NC State’s resolve following Devin Leary‘s season-ending injury, even if the Wolfpack didn’t end up in Charlotte and ultimately lost four games. Quarterback Ben Finley, the fourth quarterback to play major snaps for NC State this year, threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in the double-overtime upset of North Carolina. The win snapped a two-game skid for the Wolfpack.

The Cardinals fell to the in-state Wildcats 26-13, unable to figure out the defense with either quarterback. Brock Domann threw an interception and fumbled against Kentucky, then Malik Cunningham was hurt following an interception of his own. Louisville’s three turnovers were one of the major differences in the game, as Kentucky played turnover-free football.

Wake Forest stays put in our ACC Power Rankings after losing its fourth game in the last five, falling to Duke 34-31. And that’s as much about the gap between the league’s 7-5 teams and 5-7 teams as anything else, coupled with the fact that Syracuse had lost five straight prior to Saturday.

The Orange snapped a five-game losing streak with a 32-23 win on the road at Boston College. Boston College gave Syracuse a heck of a scare, though, leading 17-6 in the fourth quarter before a furious finish from Syracuse. Garrett Shrader threw for 285 yards and two scores and Sean Tucker ran for 125 yards and two more in the win.

Miami’s quarterback carousel was in motion pretty much the entire second half of the season and all three played in the 42-16 loss to Pittsburgh. Tyler Van Dyke threw for just 83 yards and was picked off before he exited after reaggravating his shoulder injury. Jacurri Brown threw just three passes and was picked off once before he excited hurt. Jake Garcia threw for 192 yards and two scores, but Miami came up way short as it missed its final chance to secure bowl eligibility.

Georgia Tech scored first and outgained Georgia in the first half but couldn’t convert in the red zone as it ultimately wore down in a 37-14 loss. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t stop the run in the second half, with the Bulldogs rushing for 264 yards in the contest. You have to be impressed by the job Brent Key has done, though. Even with a clearly less talented roster his plan against Georgia worked for a good bit.

Virginia Tech had snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win at Liberty but didn’t get to close out the regular season with the annual rivalry game against Virginia due to the tragic shooting at Virginia. The Hokies finished 3-8 in Brent Pry‘s first season as head coach, landing near the bottom of the ACC Power Rankings.

Emmett Morehead bounced back from a disaster outing against Notre Dame by throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, but he fumbled twice and the Eagles collapsed defensively in the fourth quarter. Syracuse took advantage to score 26 in the final frame, besting Boston College 32-23.

For the second straight week Virginia did not play, allowing its players the chance to mourn and process the tragic loss of three teammates following a horrific shooting near campus on Nov. 13. Virginia finished 3-7 under first-year coach Tony Elliott.

