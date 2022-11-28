ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Absenteeism in Pittsburgh schools: Check out KDKA’s report

Photo above courtesy of KDKA. Absenteeism is a huge problem in Pittsburgh Public Schools, with a third of students missing an average of 10% of the school year. The pandemic exacerbated the problem, and now a bus driver shortage is causing transportation challenges, too. But A+ Schools and other organizations are working to help families and get kids in the classroom every day.
