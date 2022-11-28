ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's best week ever

By Kyle Charters
 5 days ago
It’s been the best week ever for Purdue, by winning the Big Ten West, the Bucket and the Phil Knight Legacy. Now, the Boilermakers push forward, with the football team playing in the conference championship vs. Michigan and basketball moving forward with a ton of momentum. We’ll break it all down on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast, with Kyle Charters, Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick.

Link: Podcast

The following is the weekly Gold and Black Radio podcast schedule (subject to change):

Mondays all year long (aside from holidays)

Fridays during the football season

Basketball post-game wraps

Saturday Simulcast

