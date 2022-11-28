ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

WBRE

Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP announces initiative to electrify freight trucks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) launched an initiative Thursday to support a shift toward electric freight trucks. The $12.7 million “Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities” initiative aims to improve air quality by supporting local freight truck electrification, according to DEP. The department will prioritize projects […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Pump Prices May Rise with Expiration of Broome County Gas Tax Cap

The temporary tax cap on gasoline sold in Broome County that went into effect last June has run its course and motorists are keeping a close eye on prices. County lawmakers had put a cap on the local gasoline tax above three dollars a gallon. The move, which was approved in late April, occurred as pump prices were soaring after Russia invaded Ukraine. The tax cap expired Thursday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Luzerne County identity theft concerns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns were being raised Thursday about the apparent release of personal information by the Luzerne County Court System. Citizens reached out to the I-team for help saying they weren’t getting answers from county court officials. The big concern I’m hearing is about potential identity theft. Over the last […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Feds: Pilot spoke of plane issue before crash that killed 2

Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Federal investigators say the pilot of a small experimental plane spoke of a problem with the aircraft shortly before it went down in a northeastern Pennsylvania farm last month, killing himself and another person. Authorities in Luzerne County said the two-seat aircraft came down shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Hanover Township about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride at Dorian’s Farm. No one on the ground was injured but the pilot and a...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
shorelocalnews.com

NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns

Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Will your representation change? State redistricting changes take effect Dec. 1

Is your state representative or senator changing based on where you live? It's possible, thanks to redistricting changes going into effect on Dec. 1. The Commonwealth is divided into 50 senatorial and 203 representative districts, but the representation map changes every 10 years based on the most recent census. The process is called redistricting, mandated by the Pennsylvania Constitution. District boundaries have changed as a result of the 2020 census,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
