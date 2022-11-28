Read full article on original website
Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
Gas Driller Pleads No Contest, Agrees to Pay Dimock Water Bills for 75 Years
Residents in a rural Northeast Pennsylvania community that has been battling contaminated water issues for over 14 years will have a new water supply and their water bills paid for 75 years. The Houston-based gas drilling company that took over ownership of the firm that sunk natural gas wells in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP issues Notice of Violation to trucking company that caused fuel spill in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown trucking company that caused a massive fuel spill in Bethlehem last month is facing more fallout. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued Dalton Delivery Service a Notice of Violation. It says the company is responsible for possibly polluting the area of West Union...
Pennsylvania DEP announces initiative to electrify freight trucks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) launched an initiative Thursday to support a shift toward electric freight trucks. The $12.7 million “Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities” initiative aims to improve air quality by supporting local freight truck electrification, according to DEP. The department will prioritize projects […]
Coterra Energy $16 million in restitution to Dimock, PA
A decade long lawsuit just over the boarder in Pennsylvania has come to an end.
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting Pa. town’s water
MONTROSE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of...
echo-pilot.com
Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots
For a couple of years, Alex Stottle of Mifflintown has had his eye on a buck with a wide rack, and this year, he finally got him. Stottle, 61, shot the 7-point buck with a 26¼-inch outside spread Saturday. “This old warrior eluded me the past two years of...
Pump Prices May Rise with Expiration of Broome County Gas Tax Cap
The temporary tax cap on gasoline sold in Broome County that went into effect last June has run its course and motorists are keeping a close eye on prices. County lawmakers had put a cap on the local gasoline tax above three dollars a gallon. The move, which was approved in late April, occurred as pump prices were soaring after Russia invaded Ukraine. The tax cap expired Thursday.
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
Is It Legal To Park In Front Of Your Driveway In New York State?
We're always talking about rules of the road, aggressive and road rage drivers, plus what roads and highways we hate to drive on in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. But what about parking laws in New York State you may not be aware of? Parking lots...
Luzerne County identity theft concerns
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns were being raised Thursday about the apparent release of personal information by the Luzerne County Court System. Citizens reached out to the I-team for help saying they weren’t getting answers from county court officials. The big concern I’m hearing is about potential identity theft. Over the last […]
Feds: Pilot spoke of plane issue before crash that killed 2
Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Federal investigators say the pilot of a small experimental plane spoke of a problem with the aircraft shortly before it went down in a northeastern Pennsylvania farm last month, killing himself and another person. Authorities in Luzerne County said the two-seat aircraft came down shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Hanover Township about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride at Dorian’s Farm. No one on the ground was injured but the pilot and a...
local21news.com
New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
Judge charged with forging address to stay in position
A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say.
shorelocalnews.com
NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns
Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
Running Water for Dimock? The Latest in the Long Fracking Saga
The Associated Press is reporting that a Susquehanna County community made famous by flaming tap water and the fight over high-volume hydraulic fracture horizontal drilling for natural gas is about to get a staple most people take for granted. A new water line is reportedly going to be installed to...
High winds result in lane restriction on nearly mile-long central Pa. bridge
NORTHUMBERLAND – High wind gusts have at times Wednesday required trucks using the nearly mile-long Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to stay in the passing lane. Message boards containing the lane restriction are activated when cross winds reach 35 miles an...
Will your representation change? State redistricting changes take effect Dec. 1
Is your state representative or senator changing based on where you live? It's possible, thanks to redistricting changes going into effect on Dec. 1. The Commonwealth is divided into 50 senatorial and 203 representative districts, but the representation map changes every 10 years based on the most recent census. The process is called redistricting, mandated by the Pennsylvania Constitution. District boundaries have changed as a result of the 2020 census,...
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
