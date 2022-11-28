Intel on 2024 4-star LSU LB target Sterling Dixon
Mobile Christian (Ala.) linebacker Sterling Dixon is set to make a decision on Thursday, a year away from when he'll sign with a college.
Mobile Christian (Ala.) linebacker Sterling Dixon is set to make a decision on Thursday, a year away from when he'll sign with a college.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0