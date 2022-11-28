ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Police: 16-year-old missing from Horry County is endangered

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjgCH_0jPyrXfB00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing and is considered endangered due to a medical condition, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Ethan Oxendine, 16, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday leaving the area of Waccamaw Medical Park Drive near Conway, HCPD said.

Oxendine is about 5-foot-5 and weighs 136 pounds, according to HCPD. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black slide shoes, HCPD said.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Anyone with information on Oxendine’s location is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
wpde.com

Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
NICHOLS, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
NICHOLS, SC
WMBF

Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 suffer life-threatening injuries after gunshots reported on Hemingway Street in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting on Hemingway Street in Myrtle Beach, police said. The two people were found by officers, who responded to the 1300 block of Hemingway at about midnight after gunshots were reported. No additional information […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway man, 25, dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 21 crash on Highway 66, Horry County Coroner’s Office says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 on Highway 66 in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, of Conway, died Wednesday from injuries suffered in the crash, which authorities said happened at about 11 a.m. near Bumpy Road. Bethany […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash

The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Florence County double shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County. The shooting happened off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies. Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach. Police were called around midnight Thursday to Hemingway Street in between Graham and Randall avenues for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with life-threatening injuries....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy