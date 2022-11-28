Police: 16-year-old missing from Horry County is endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing and is considered endangered due to a medical condition, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Ethan Oxendine, 16, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday leaving the area of Waccamaw Medical Park Drive near Conway, HCPD said.

Oxendine is about 5-foot-5 and weighs 136 pounds, according to HCPD. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black slide shoes, HCPD said.

Anyone with information on Oxendine’s location is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

