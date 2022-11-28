VIDEO: Marcus Satterfield leaving for Nebraska

Photo: Katie Dugan | GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving Columbia for Nebraska to reunite with Matt Rhule.

Satterfield confirmed with ESPN.com’s Chris Low that he has accepted a job with the Cornhuskers on Monday morning.

Gamecock Central’s Kendall Smith and Wes Mitchell discuss the news in the video below.

Earlier in the morning, ESPN.com’s Pete Thamel reported that Nebraska is “close to hiring” Satterfield as the school’s new offensive coordinator.

On Sunday, HuskerOnline.com reported that Satterfield was a candidate to join Rhule’s staff in Lincoln, while GamecockCentral.com noted earlier on Monday that Satterfield had an offer and was expected to make a quick decision.

Gamecock Central has also been told that the word within the building is that the move is happening.

Satterfield, who just wrapped his second season running the offense for USC head coach Shane Beamer, has a long history with Rhule, who was just tabbed as the Cornhuskers’ new head coach over the weekend.

“Marcus Satterfield was with Rhule at Temple (2013-2015), Baylor (2018-2019) and Carolina (2020). He was Rhule’s offensive coordinator at Temple,” said HuskerOnline.com. “He’s coached quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive line at his different stops, so he’s also a very versatile position coach.”

Back in March, Rhule – then the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers – served as the keynote guest speaker at Shane Beamer’s high school coaching clinic.

“Marcus was instrumental in rebuilding two championship college programs with me at both Temple and Baylor,” Rhule said in a statement given to Gamecock Athletics announcing Satterfield’s hire in Columbia in January of 2021.” His commitment to the student-athlete experience, his innovative mindset, and his unique ability to teach were all unbelievably valuable and why I was so excited to be able to bring him to the Carolina Panthers. I think South Carolina is getting a tremendous offensive mind who will help build them into a perennial contender.”

Marcus Satterfield served as Rhule’s offensive coordinator at Temple from 2013 until 2015. In year one, the Owls’ offense averaged over 400 yards per game, which was the highest since 1979. Temple went on to win 10 games and earned the American Athletic Conference eastern division championship.

Rhule hired Marcus Satterfield at Baylor initially to serve as his director of recruiting in 2018, then as tight ends coach for the 2019 season. Satterfield then followed Rhule to the Carolina Panthers, where he was on staff as an assistant offensive line coach for a season.

At South Carolina, Satterfield’s contract – originally approved in January of 2021 – was a two-year agreement that pays him $900,000 annually.

The last two games of the 2022 season featured high marks for the Gamecock football offense: a 63-point explosion at home against Tennessee, followed by an upset win on the road over Clemson.

Against the Tigers, South Carolina amassed 414 total yards of offense and scored 31 points in the rivalry win.