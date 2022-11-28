ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

State police: Two alleged robbers of local gas station still at large

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 5 days ago

State police are searching for two men who robbed a gas station near Somerset Friday night.

A man dressed all in black jumped over the counter at the Sunoco Gas Station along Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township at 8:50 p.m. Friday, police reported.

They said a white male shoved the employee and grabbed a money bag from behind the counter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtMi3_0jPyrE8c00

Then the individual, described as between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches and weighing around 160 to 200 pounds, jumped over the counter and fled the store, according to the state police.

The sum in the money bag is unknown, police said.

More: Confluence man who held up an older woman in her home placed in probation program

Another white male, somewhere between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, stayed outside the store, apparently as a lookout, "canvassing the area." That individual was wearing a white hat, dark coat with yellow mixed color, police said.

Both suspects fled into the dark on foot behind the store toward nearby Route 601, according to a police report.

"There is no threat or immediate concerns to the public as this appears to be an isolated incident," Trooper Sondra Haberl, a member of the Somerset Criminal Investigation Unit, wrote in a police report.

Other: Former Somerset jail guard sentenced for placing dog shock collar on his children

As of Monday afternoon, the state police said they have not garnered any additional information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Haberl at 814-445-4104.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: State police: Two alleged robbers of local gas station still at large

Comments / 0

 

