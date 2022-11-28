ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 41st and Burleigh; 1 man dead, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 41st and Burleigh on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, killed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened before 1 a.m. The 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and died of his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, Illinois man sentenced to 20 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. A jury found Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois guilty in September of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The shooting happened at a gas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee collision involving ambulance; near 27th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a Curtis Ambulance near 27th and Vliet Street on Thursday evening, Dec. 1. Milwaukee fire officials say the ambulance was t-boned by another vehicle – and the driver of the ambulance was pinned inside. All the Curtis people from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Falls pedestrian accident; woman in critical condition

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sheboygan Falls Thursday, Dec. 1. It happened around 5:20 p.m. near Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a female pedestrian was attempting to walk across North Main Street when...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek pedestrian hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday, Dec. 2. The woman, 41, was hit near Howell and Groveland just before 3 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said. According to...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fort Atkinson fire, homicide; woman sentenced to life in prison

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - A Fort Atkinson woman has been sentenced to life in prison after killing her grandmother and setting a deadly fire in June 2021. Court records indicate Elizabeth Durkee, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and arson of a building. Two other charges were dismissed. According...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Milwaukee; driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 5 a.m. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy critically missing found

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy who was the focus of a critically missing person alert on Friday has been found safe, police say. The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help finding a critical missing 14-year-old boy Cruz Ortiz-Bell – last seen Friday, Dec. 2, around 3 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail death, family says officer 'didn't even look'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a man found dead in the Milwaukee County Jail in June said now, five months later, they're finally getting some answers as to exactly what happened. Loved ones say 21-year-old Brieon Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney met with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office Thursday, Dec. 1. They said surveillance video showed a correctional officer pass by Green's cell as he was taking his own life.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timothy Olson speaks from jail, accused of kidnapping woman in 70s

MILWAUKEE - Timothy Olson said the 79-year-old woman he is accused of kidnappings is lying – because she may have had feelings for him. Olson called FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn from the Milwaukee County Jail. Olson said he met the woman – who is 27 years older than him...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Ten people charged in meth, fentanyl investigation in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Ten people have been charged in a major drug investigation in Fond du Lac County. "The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting; 19-year-old man arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery has been arrested. The shooting happened at Graceland Cemetery during a funeral for Da'Shontay King. On Nov. 28 the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit and Racine County Sheriff Department...
RACINE, WI

