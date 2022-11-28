ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
TheDailyBeast

Bloody Packages With Animal Eyes Sent to Ukrainian Embassies Across Europe

Bloody parcels with explosives and the eyes of animals have been sent to Ukrainian embassies and consuls across Europe, officials said. The packages arrived soaked in a colorful liquid with a distinct smell, according to a Facebook statement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko late Friday, who said that embassies in Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy had received the packages. Consulates in Naples, Italy, Krakow, Poland and Brno had also been targeted, according to Nikolenko. This comes after explosive letter bombs were sent to Spain earlier this week, including both the country’s Ukrainian Embassy and the U.S. Embassy. “Despite the perverted threats, we continue to strongly defend Ukraine on the diplomatic front,” Nikolenko said. He added that Ukraine had “already stepped up security and [is] working with national law enforcement agencies of foreign countries.”Read it at NBC News
SFGate

Estonia to buy US rocket artillery system in $200M deal

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. The deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is...
ESPN

Netherlands vs. USA: Highlights and reactions

The Americans' run at the World Cup is over. They had opportunities and did not convert. The Dutch took advantage where the US could not and will move on to face the winner of Argentina-Australia.

