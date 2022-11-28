Bloody parcels with explosives and the eyes of animals have been sent to Ukrainian embassies and consuls across Europe, officials said. The packages arrived soaked in a colorful liquid with a distinct smell, according to a Facebook statement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko late Friday, who said that embassies in Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy had received the packages. Consulates in Naples, Italy, Krakow, Poland and Brno had also been targeted, according to Nikolenko. This comes after explosive letter bombs were sent to Spain earlier this week, including both the country’s Ukrainian Embassy and the U.S. Embassy. “Despite the perverted threats, we continue to strongly defend Ukraine on the diplomatic front,” Nikolenko said. He added that Ukraine had “already stepped up security and [is] working with national law enforcement agencies of foreign countries.”Read it at NBC News

18 MINUTES AGO