Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Bloody Packages With Animal Eyes Sent to Ukrainian Embassies Across Europe
Bloody parcels with explosives and the eyes of animals have been sent to Ukrainian embassies and consuls across Europe, officials said. The packages arrived soaked in a colorful liquid with a distinct smell, according to a Facebook statement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko late Friday, who said that embassies in Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy had received the packages. Consulates in Naples, Italy, Krakow, Poland and Brno had also been targeted, according to Nikolenko. This comes after explosive letter bombs were sent to Spain earlier this week, including both the country’s Ukrainian Embassy and the U.S. Embassy. “Despite the perverted threats, we continue to strongly defend Ukraine on the diplomatic front,” Nikolenko said. He added that Ukraine had “already stepped up security and [is] working with national law enforcement agencies of foreign countries.”Read it at NBC News
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv says ‘sick’ packages sent to its embassies following letter bomb in Madrid
Ukraine’s foreign minister says 17 diplomatic missions have now received suspicious packages
SFGate
Estonia to buy US rocket artillery system in $200M deal
HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. The deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Netherlands vs. USA: Highlights and reactions
The Americans' run at the World Cup is over. They had opportunities and did not convert. The Dutch took advantage where the US could not and will move on to face the winner of Argentina-Australia.
Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi's family home 'destroyed,' per reports
Pro-reform news outlet IranWire first reported that Elnaz Rekabi's family home has been demolished. A video showing the ruins of a house with sports medals recently began circulating.
Ukrainian police foil attempt to steal Banksy mural
Eight people who attempted to steal a mural by graffiti artist Banksy off the wall of a war-torn building in the Ukrainian city of Hostomel have been arrested, officials said Saturday.
Kevin McCarthy receives backlash from right after attending Biden dinner
Kevin McCarthy is under fire for attending a state dinner hosted by President Biden.
