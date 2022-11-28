ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

OBITUARY: Robert ‘Shane’ Ford

By Jennifer Haley
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

Robert “Shane” Ford, age 51 of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his home.

Shane was born on January 7, 1971 in Nashville, Tennessee to Jimmy & Hilda Balthrop Ford.

He loved to watch Hee Haw, Bob Barker on The Price Is Right and Chris Clark on Channel 5 News. He also loved working puzzles and riding his bike. Music was important to him and he loved Elvis and many country music stars and liked to be sung to as well. Shane’s favorite foods were pizza and KFC and had to be eaten with his own special fork that nobody else was allowed to use. He dearly loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Edgar & Margaret Beatrice Ford; maternal grandfather, Jesse Balthrop; and brother-in-law, Larry Perry.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his brother, Gary (Melissa) Ford; sisters, Lisa (Mike) Scoggins, Dawn Perry, and Melanie Ford; maternal grandmother, Mable Balthrop; nephew, Slate Highers; nieces, Baby Ashley Perry, Kayla Ford, Jessie (Jarrod) Chandler, and Amanda (Luke) Templeton.

Funeral services will be conducted at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 28th, with Bro. Randy Hester and Mike Scoggins officiating. Burial will follow in Mallorys Cemetery with Lisa Scoggins, Dawn Perry, Melanie Ford, Gary Ford, Mike Scoggins, Jarrod Chandler, Slate Highers, and Luke Templeton serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 27th from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM and again on Monday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at 1:00 PM.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to special caregiver, Elizabeth Gill, for all the kindness and love that she has shown to Shane and all the family.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 1211 Medical Center Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37232

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

