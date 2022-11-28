Read full article on original website
Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
Two persons of interest identified in Elizabethton death investigation
Two persons of interest have been identified in a shooting case in Elizabethton that left one person dead. Police are looking for 20-year-old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23-year-old Cody Alan Miller in connection with the incident that occurred just before midnight Thursday. A noise complaint and then a call of...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. The head-on-collision happened in Elizabethton at around 4 p.m. He struck a marked 2020 Ford Explorer owned by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after turning from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue.
SCSO deputy honored for helping teen seriously injured in crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County deputy was pumping gas at Pit Row Market on Oct. 1 when he heard a crash and jumped into action. According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brandon Trivett found the wreck near an intersection of Highway 394 and Kaluna Avenue. Inside the vehicle was 16-year-old Ella Parsons, […]
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
Deputy accused of 'catfish' murders "kept to himself" after purchasing Saltville home
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — The quiet town of Saltville, Virginia -- shocked after one of its newest residents is accused of killing three members of a California family, and 'catfishing' a teenager online. Austin Lee Edwards was ultimately shot and killed by police on Friday, Nov. 25, in Riverside,...
JCPD: Man threatened Capone’s worker with knife, hid in dumpster
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a man staking out in a dumpster after he allegedly threatened a worker at a downtown bar Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Vaughn Anderton, Johnson City, allegedly threatened a Capone’s worker with a knife. When officers arrived in the […]
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
Police search for missing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is searching for a missing woman last heard from in Sept. 2022. According to a release from the KPD, Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 22, after not being seen or heard from since mid-September.
Three kittens die after being dropped off ‘out of sight’ at animal shelter
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three out of five cats dropped off ‘out of sight’ at the Elizabethton/Carter County animal shelter have died. According to a post on social media from the shelter, employees found a tote ‘out of sight’ near a fence at the shelter. All five kittens were reportedly left in a closed tote […]
Elizabethton Police Chief: 2 in custody following fatal shooting
UPDATE 8:16 A.M.: According to Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw both Kimberly Nicole Thomas and Cody Alan Miller are in custody. ———————————————————————————————————- UPDATE 8:21 P.M.: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the deceased male found at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday. The EPD identified the deceased male as Phillip M. […]
JCPD lawsuit: Still at large ‘Voe’ called 911 with officers outside his door holding warrant
Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 has obtained three 911 calls from May 5, 2021 placed by “Robert Voe” (pseudonym) as Johnson City Police stood outside his locked apartment door attempting to arrest him on a sealed federal warrant. That unsuccessful arrest attempt is one key to a federal lawsuit former U.S. Attorney Kateri “Kat” Dahl […]
Non-custodial father jailed after taking child from local hospital parking lot
A Whitesburg, Tennessee man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly took his child from a relative without permission. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Jesse Seals is the non-custodial father of the child, and he allegedly showed up to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital parking lot as the child and grandmother were leaving a doctor’s appointment.
Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
Man accused in head-on crash with THP cruiser previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide
ELIZABETHTON — A man who pleaded guilty in 2017 to vehicular homicide in a head-on collision was reported to be the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed head-on into a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend. A preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said charges...
