Kinderhook, IL

1070 KHMO-AM

Holiday Events across the Tri-States this December

We wanted to put together a list of all of the events that celebrate the Holiday season here in the Quincy/Hannibal area this December! This list is growing and changing, so if there is an event happening that isn't on this list just message us and we will add it!
QUINCY, IL
New Brewery Coming to Hannibal Gives Update On Renovation

Excitement is brewing as the Hannibal community gets an update on the renovation of the former Mark Twain Brewing building. Friendship Brewing Company released an update on how the renovation is going as this excitement is building for the new brewery to open in Hannibal. In the statement, they tell everyone that the flow of the building will completely change what it used to be, and the new outdoor beer garden will be south of the taproom.
HANNIBAL, MO
How Travis and Chris Make Quincy Wild with their Podcast

It began with a guy making funny comments on another guy's podcast. Now, those two guys named Travis and Chris do a podcast together. They shared how their conversations celebrate what makes Quincy, Illinois wild. Travis Hoffman and Chris Koetters are the hosts of Wild Quincy, one of the most...
QUINCY, IL
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
PERRY, MO
Hannibal MO
