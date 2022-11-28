Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
MICHAEL DAVID COLE
Michael David Cole, 65, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Springfield. He was born Jan. 11, 1957. He is survived by his son, Brian Hendrix of Laquey; longtime companion, Becky Sterling of Lebanon; extended family and dear friends. Graveside services with military honors for Michael David Cole will...
Laclede Record
LINDA JANE WELSHIMER
Linda Jane Welshimer, 74, of Lebanon, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born June 10, 1948, in Spokane, Wash. to Lyle Clayton and Lois Irene Massie King. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Barbara Bennett and Kathryn Shire. She was a waitress...
Laclede Record
CAROLYN FAYE LAWSON
Carolyn Faye Lawson, 82, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Lebanon South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lebanon. She was born Oct. 25, 1940, in St. Louis, Mo. to Charles E. and Thelma Stephenson Almsted. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Barbara Johnson...
Laclede Record
MICHAEL LAVERN HIGDON
Michael Lavern Higdon, 75, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in his home. He was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Boulder, Colo. On Sept. 9, 1973, he was united in marriage to Billie Kay Fletcher, and to this union one daughter and one son were born. He was preceded...
Laclede Record
Lebanon picks up blowout win over Salem to start the season
The second season of the Ryan Toombs era at Lebanon High School started with a win on the road over the Salem Tigers on Tuesday, 72-47. Lebanon (1-0) jumped out of the gates with an 11-3 run and never looked back on their way to victory. In the second quarter, the Tigers cut the deficit to 20-14, but baskets from Wyatt Carr, Kelby Vandergrift, and Cooper Berry extended the Lebanon lead back to 12. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
CHARLOTTE LEMONS
Charlotte Lemons, 64, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. She was born Sept. 9, 1958, and was raised in Whittier, Calif. before moving to Missouri. On Oct. 17, 1990, she married Larry Lemons. She was a woman that loved to deer hunt, fish, and spending time with her grandchildren....
Laclede Record
Two arrested after post office break-in
The Lebanon Police Department responded to a burglary alarm Thursday evening at the United States Postal Service, located at 121 E. Commercial Street. The call came in at 9:29 p.m. when the alarm sounded. When officers arrived, they detained and arrested two homeless individuals. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
Rotary hears from foster grandparent
The Ozark’s Area Community Action Cooperation (OACAC) Foster Grandparent Program is a federally funded program through the Cooperation of National Community Service (CNCS) and AmeriCorps Seniors. The program was founded in 1965, first established with Senior Corps. In 1972, OACAC began sponsoring the program, serving 14 counties in Missouri. The program is designed to combine the skills of senior citizens with the needs of the community. Laclede County has one foster grandparent at this time – Grandpa George Wells. Grandpa George has been working with children at Joel E. Barber for 11 years now. He began in a kindergarten classroom and when he was paired with Joel E. Barber teacher Jessica Joiner, they instantly clicked. For more on this story see the LCR.
