The Ozark’s Area Community Action Cooperation (OACAC) Foster Grandparent Program is a federally funded program through the Cooperation of National Community Service (CNCS) and AmeriCorps Seniors. The program was founded in 1965, first established with Senior Corps. In 1972, OACAC began sponsoring the program, serving 14 counties in Missouri. The program is designed to combine the skills of senior citizens with the needs of the community. Laclede County has one foster grandparent at this time – Grandpa George Wells. Grandpa George has been working with children at Joel E. Barber for 11 years now. He began in a kindergarten classroom and when he was paired with Joel E. Barber teacher Jessica Joiner, they instantly clicked. For more on this story see the LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO