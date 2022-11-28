ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

kpug1170.com

Ferndale Woman Connected To Overdose Death Arrested On Drug Charges

FERNDALE, Wash.- A Ferndale woman accused in connection with a 2020 overdose death has been arrested again- for allegedly selling drugs. Jail records show 56-year-old Sheila Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday on a cocaine possession and distribution charge. Police also arrested 45-year-old Amy Hamner in relation to the same...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected

FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
FERNDALE, WA
kpug1170.com

Court upgrades charges against Everson man accused of murdering his father

EVERSON, Wash. – An Everson man accused of killing his father is now facing a more serious murder charge. Whatcom County Sheriff’s investigators requested that 20-year-old Ethan Knight be charged with 1st degree murder, according to court documents. Knight is accused of shooting and killing his father, Michael...
EVERSON, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide

Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
RENTON, WA
everettpost.com

Police Investigate Shooting Incident in Arlington

Arlington Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Olympic Avenue on November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m. for a report of an assault involving several subjects. Officers initiated an investigation, interviewing witnesses and involved parties. Additional 911 calls reported a male in the street with a possible gunshot wound in the 500 block of North Macleod Avenue. Officers determined that the two incidents were directly related. Officers located a 30-year-old Edmonds man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately began administering first aid, and the victim was subsequently transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition by North County Fire & EMS.
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Arlington Police looking for 'person of interest' in shooting

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
ARLINGTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Man charged in Ferndale shooting death sentenced

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man charged in a fatal Ferndale shooting earlier this year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda was sentenced to 21 years and two months in prison by a Whatcom County Superior Court judge on Wednesday. Miranda shot Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering...
FERNDALE, WA
KGMI

Student with fake gun sparks police response in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wash. – A student with a fake gun prompted a huge law enforcement response to Burlington-Edison High School on Tuesday, November 29th. Burlington Police say school staff alerted them that a student on campus was possibly armed with a gun. The Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon Police Departments...
BURLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Border Patrol agent credited with resuscitating man at Squalicum Harbor

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Blaine Sector US Border Patrol agent is being credited with providing lifesaving medical aid over the weekend. According to a US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) press release, at approximately 5pm on Saturday, November 26th, an agent assigned to the Bellingham Station was patrolling near the Squalicum Harbor marina when he was flagged down by a civilian.
BLAINE, WA
kpug1170.com

Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA

