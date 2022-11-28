Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kpug1170.com
Ferndale Woman Connected To Overdose Death Arrested On Drug Charges
FERNDALE, Wash.- A Ferndale woman accused in connection with a 2020 overdose death has been arrested again- for allegedly selling drugs. Jail records show 56-year-old Sheila Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday on a cocaine possession and distribution charge. Police also arrested 45-year-old Amy Hamner in relation to the same...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected
FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again
The woman was out of custody awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the March 2020 death of Evan Parberry, court records show.
He was suspected of car theft in Whatcom County. Things went downhill from there
After attempting to run away a second time, Whatcom County deputies were eventually able to place the man into custody.
kpug1170.com
Court upgrades charges against Everson man accused of murdering his father
EVERSON, Wash. – An Everson man accused of killing his father is now facing a more serious murder charge. Whatcom County Sheriff’s investigators requested that 20-year-old Ethan Knight be charged with 1st degree murder, according to court documents. Knight is accused of shooting and killing his father, Michael...
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
KOMO News
Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide
Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
everettpost.com
Police Investigate Shooting Incident in Arlington
Arlington Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Olympic Avenue on November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m. for a report of an assault involving several subjects. Officers initiated an investigation, interviewing witnesses and involved parties. Additional 911 calls reported a male in the street with a possible gunshot wound in the 500 block of North Macleod Avenue. Officers determined that the two incidents were directly related. Officers located a 30-year-old Edmonds man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately began administering first aid, and the victim was subsequently transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition by North County Fire & EMS.
q13fox.com
Arlington Police looking for 'person of interest' in shooting
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
kpug1170.com
Man charged in Ferndale shooting death sentenced
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man charged in a fatal Ferndale shooting earlier this year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda was sentenced to 21 years and two months in prison by a Whatcom County Superior Court judge on Wednesday. Miranda shot Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom law enforcement again teams up with Feds, 6 charged with drug distribution conspiracy
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — 6 suspected members of a drug distribution ring operating in Whatcom and Skagit Counties were arrested and charged this week on various drug and firearm crimes. According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office in Seattle, Enoc Martinez Lopez, aka “Victor,” age 27,...
KING-5
Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case
Jennifer Brinkman was found killed in her bedroom in March 1998. Police say the man accused met her on a phone chat line.
KGMI
Student with fake gun sparks police response in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wash. – A student with a fake gun prompted a huge law enforcement response to Burlington-Edison High School on Tuesday, November 29th. Burlington Police say school staff alerted them that a student on campus was possibly armed with a gun. The Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon Police Departments...
whatcom-news.com
Border Patrol agent credited with resuscitating man at Squalicum Harbor
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Blaine Sector US Border Patrol agent is being credited with providing lifesaving medical aid over the weekend. According to a US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) press release, at approximately 5pm on Saturday, November 26th, an agent assigned to the Bellingham Station was patrolling near the Squalicum Harbor marina when he was flagged down by a civilian.
kpug1170.com
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
With conflicting stories of father’s death, Whatcom man charged with first-degree murder
Further investigation of the crime showed guns had been removed from the home over safety concerns.
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
Results released after union vote at Starbucks in Sehome
The National Labor Relations Board conducted an election and made the results public.
AOL Corp
Mobile salmon-processing platform planned to bring fish from Alaska to Bellingham Bay
Northline Seafoods, a company that processes Bristol Bay Alaskan Salmon, is commissioning a mobile, commercial salmon processing platform to be built in Bellingham starting in January 2023. “We’re building a vessel that we hope is going to revolutionize how fish are processed and brought to market out of Alaska,” said...
