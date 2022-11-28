Arlington Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Olympic Avenue on November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m. for a report of an assault involving several subjects. Officers initiated an investigation, interviewing witnesses and involved parties. Additional 911 calls reported a male in the street with a possible gunshot wound in the 500 block of North Macleod Avenue. Officers determined that the two incidents were directly related. Officers located a 30-year-old Edmonds man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately began administering first aid, and the victim was subsequently transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition by North County Fire & EMS.

ARLINGTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO