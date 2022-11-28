Olay’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Hundreds of Markdowns on Wrinkle Fading Moisturizers & You Can Earn a Limited Edition Stanley Cup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been an eventful shopping week, and it’s still going with Cyber Monday sales today. If you checked off your holiday shopping list on Black Friday , now it’s time to pamper yourself with some new skincare. One skincare deal you don’t want to miss is Olay ’s markdowns on tried and true formulas that treat signs of aging. You can also add sets to your cart that are perfect for keeping your stash stocked up. We’ll be snagging the brand’s latest Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit , that’s just $100 and includes a free Stanley cup when you spend $100 or more — just use the code QUENCHER at checkout.

Today, you can shop best-sellers like the Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer that transforms skin and leaves it with a youthful appearance in weeks. Now, there’s a new collection to talk about: Olay’s Hyaluronic + Peptide 12 line , which delivers an instant dose of hydration to the skin. The new formula also includes peptides that smooth and firm the skin. Right now, you can get the entire collection while it’s on sale and a few extra goodies you’ll love.

Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit

Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit $100.00 Buy now

The set includes Olay’s thirst trap necessities like a Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Revitalizing Facial Cleanser and serum, to name a few. You also get a gel eye cream , a Hydrating Gel Cream (all packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides), and a pack of facial cloths with rose water. And the best part? You can score a Stanley cup for free when you use the code QUENCHER at checkout.

You can also shop other Olay products that are on sale today for nearly, but hurry. Grab your favorites now while you can before it’s too late!