ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Olay’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Hundreds of Markdowns on Wrinkle Fading Moisturizers & You Can Earn a Limited Edition Stanley Cup

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been an eventful shopping week, and it’s still going with Cyber Monday sales today. If you checked off your holiday shopping list on Black Friday , now it’s time to pamper yourself with some new skincare. One skincare deal you don’t want to miss is Olay ’s markdowns on tried and true formulas that treat signs of aging. You can also add sets to your cart that are perfect for keeping your stash stocked up. We’ll be snagging the brand’s latest Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit , that’s just $100 and includes a free Stanley cup when you spend $100 or more — just use the code QUENCHER at checkout.

Today, you can shop best-sellers like the Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer that transforms skin and leaves it with a youthful appearance in weeks. Now, there’s a new collection to talk about: Olay’s Hyaluronic + Peptide 12 line , which delivers an instant dose of hydration to the skin. The new formula also includes peptides that smooth and firm the skin. Right now, you can get the entire collection while it’s on sale and a few extra goodies you’ll love.

Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYWYP_0jPypKVO00
Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit $100.00 Buy now

The set includes Olay’s thirst trap necessities like a Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Revitalizing Facial Cleanser and serum, to name a few. You also get a gel eye cream , a Hydrating Gel Cream (all packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides), and a pack of facial cloths with rose water. And the best part? You can score a Stanley cup for free when you use the code QUENCHER at checkout.

You can also shop other Olay products that are on sale today for nearly, but hurry. Grab your favorites now while you can before it’s too late!

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kerry Washington Never Goes To Bed Without Using This Under $10 Neutrogena Product

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kerry Washington ends her night with skincare just like everyone should. But there’s one thing she has to do before she falls asleep. The actress recently shared on Instagram that she never ever goes to bed without washing her face. And her go-to product? Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser. Apparently, shoppers can’t live without it either because it’s completely sold out on Amazon. Don’t worry, though, we’ve found an extra supply of this affordable cleanser for you to stock...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Best’ Conditioner for Thinning Hair & You Can Snag It as Low as $14

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Thinning hair can be caused by a variety of different issues like pregnancy, age, genetics, and stress. And those who deal with thinning hair and hair loss will often try anything to regain back some of that volume and strength. Luckily, doing so may be as easy as washing with the right shampoo. According to those who have tried it, the Rene Furterer Paris Triphasic shampoo and conditioner duo has saved their thinning hair and damaged scalp. You can snag...
SheKnows

Tula’s Shopper-Fave Eye Balm Makes You Look So Refreshed in an Instant & It’s Only $21 Today — But Act Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s incredibly easy for eyes to show they’re having a bad day. Whether it’s stress or aging, our undereye area needs extra assistance against its skin aggressors. Luckily, there are plenty of beauty products that deliver that much-needed glow. But this Tula product does a bit more. The Glow & Get It is a cooling and brightening eye balm. This game-changing formula instantly energizes your eyes thanks to its secret ingredient, hyaluronic acid. It also depuffs and improves the look of fine lines...
SheKnows

This Secret Flash Sale Has Dooney & Bourke, Izaac Mizrahi & Clean Mama at 60% Off — But Only for 8 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. And just like that, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over, but that doesn’t mean there are no more opportunities to save money this season. We love a good deal, and right now, QVC is still giving some of the best markdowns of the season. Every day at 4 pm, the retailer features flash deals where you can score great items and gifts for a fraction of the cost. QVC’s daily flash sale runs from November 29 until December 2,...
SheKnows

These are the Best 8 Stocking Stuffers Under $30 at Nordstrom for Everyone On Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In case you need a quick reminder, there are only 25 days until Christmas. But don’t panic! You still have time if you’re still trying to get all of the presents under the tree. If you need to also find some great stocking stuffers, we’re here to help. Head to Nordstrom, where you will discover hundreds of stocking stuffers under $30 for anyone on your list this year. You might even find some to keep for yourself (we won’t tell). Nordstrom’s...
SheKnows

Want To Do Some End-of-the-Year Shopping? These 17 Sales Are Almost As Good As Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you thought Black Friday was your last chance to snag the best deals of the year, there’s more in store (and, online)! The deals just don’t stop coming, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Whether you don’t receive everything on your wish list this year, you’re looking to spend those Christmas gift cards and money, or you just can’t resist a good deal, you’ve got a sea of sales to take advantage of right now and post-holiday. This year...
SheKnows

Today Is Your Last Chance To Score Oprah’s Favorite Hexclad Cookware for up to 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter how good of a cook you are – if your pots and pans can’t handle the heat, you’ll end up with stuck-on, burnt food; gray, un-seared meats; and a whole host of other cooking maladies. Whether those cookware nightmares remind you of your own kitchen woes, or that of a friend or family member, there’s no better time to make an upgrade than now. That’s because there’s a huge HexClad Cyber Monday sale happening right now where...
SheKnows

Dermstore Just Dropped Must-Have Holiday Gift Sets, Including Peter Thomas Roth, Olaplex, NuFACE & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re only a few days away from November, which is peak holiday shopping season. Beat the crowds and get a jump on your gifting with the help of Dermstore. The beauty retailer just released a ton of holiday gift sets that you can add to your cart right now. Everyone loves gift sets, because you get to try a sampling of your favorite brands and save a few bucks. Most of the Dermstore skincare, makeup and haircare sets we rounded...
SheKnows

These Trader Joe's Chocolate Ornaments Look Completely Real & They Make Hot Cocoa in Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re suckers for any food that’s disguised as a cute, seasonal item — and these totally realistic Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Ornaments, which are officially back in stores, take the cake. The cult-followed grocery store just brought back this chocolatey seasonal item that turns any steamed beverage — dairy or not — into a warm cup of hot cocoa goodness.  Instagram account TraderJoesObsessed shared that the hot cocoa ornaments, which upon first glance just look like a set of pretty, traditional Christmas...
SheKnows

The Yak Chews That Dog Owners Call the ‘Best Treats on the Market’ Are 30% Off On Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. My dog has expensive taste. Those $4 bully sticks you can get at the pet store? He won’t touch them. But put a $50 elk antler or a $20 Himalayan yak chew in front of him and he’ll go to town. Because of his expensive taste, I don’t buy these fancy treats often so when I spot a good deal on them, I try to stock up. And now is the perfect time to do so because Chewmeter Yaky Himalayan...
SheKnows

Elevate Your Living Space With These Chic New Releases From Threshold With Studio McGee — Starting at Only $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Target already has everything you could ever want: beauty finds, furniture, swimsuits, tech — the list goes on. Within the aisles are brands we adore, like Threshold, Jungalow, and KitchenAid. Speaking of Threshold, you can never have too many home products from the affordable brand. They’re chic, not too expensive, and can go with any home aesthetic. As if they heard our pleas, Threshold designed with Studio McGee released a whole new collection just in time for the holidays. Whether you’ve...
SheKnows

Eva Longoria's Non-Stick Cookware Is on Sale on Amazon & Reviewers Love How Food ‘Slides Right Off’ the Non-Toxic Pans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Is it really possible to “have it all”? No. But some people are certainly trying their darnedest to make it happen, and there’s one person that we keep seeing pop up all over the place: Eva Longoria. The former Desperate Housewives actress is clearly successful in her entertainment career, but she’s branching out. Not only has she dabbled in the restaurant world, with a steakhouse in Las Vegas and a collaboration with Todd English in Hollywood, but she’s even written...
SheKnows

Reviewers Say This Dog Booster Seat from Amazon ‘Helps With Car Anxiety’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Little dogs are always game for those “get up and go” moments. But once you’ve got up and left, the car ride to get where you’re going can be a bit of a scenario. Because your little pup is so small, he can’t look out the window, which can cause some dogs stress. And other times, small dogs can find themselves being tossed around in a moving car, or their bed can slide around the back seat. But all of those...
SheKnows

The Le Creuset Fry Pan Valerie Bertinelli Uses ‘Every Day’ Is On Sale on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In a recent Instagram video she made in collaboration with Shop TODAY, Valerie Bertinelli raved about all her favorite kitchen gadgets she thinks everyone should have in their cooking toolbox. And one of her favorite kitchen items ever is Le Creuset’s nonstick pan collection. And although they carry that highbrow Le Creuset name, these pans are currently discounted on Amazon so you can see what all the hype is about for a lot less. “These are the nonstick pans I use...
SheKnows

This Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand’s ‘Game-Changing’ Serum ‘Slows Down New Grays’ in a Month & It's 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Gray hair isn’t something to be ashamed of anymore, especially when it’s so common. It can be caused by numerous factors like chronic stress, nutrient deficiency, genetics or aging. Nowadays, plenty of celebrities are embracing their beautiful, gray locks, from Andie MacDowell to Salma Hayek. And we’re obsessing over all the natural looks taking over our feeds. But if you still choose to cover up gray hairs for now, then we’ve found a transformative product that gets the job done....
SheKnows

This ‘Must-buy’ Heated Blanket Is Made for Sharing — It Comes With Two Separate Controls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing worse than getting into a chilly bed on a crisp winter’s night and not being able to get warm. Rather than layer on socks, PJ pants, and a sweatshirt and glom onto your partner who runs hot for extra body warmth, you could instead pick up this bestselling heated blanket on Amazon which is actually designed to provide the perfect amount of warmth for both people in the bed. The Sunbeam Heated Blanket, which has over 21,200 five-star reviews,...
SheKnows

These Oprah & Gordon Ramsay-Approved Knives from Hexclad Cookware Are On Sale for Over 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few people we trust with all our hearts when they endorse something, and you’d better believe one of those people is Oprah. Oprah clearly knows a thing or two about high quality, and her Favorite Things lists each year are chock-full of great items from brands we’ve come to love. One of those brands is cookware company HexClad (Gordon Ramsay is a big fan, too). HexClad is best known for their range of high-quality non-stick pots and...
SheKnows

There Are Adorable New Squishmallows at Target Including a Holiday-Ready Peppermint Latte

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s just something irresistible about Squishmallows. Like their name implies, they’re as soft and squishy as marshmallows, and just as sweet — but unlike actual marshmallows, kids can take them everywhere without making a sticky mess. Whether they’re being used as pillows for travel, cuddling companions for the couch, bedtime snuggle buddies, or just being played with like a regular stuffed animal, they’re super-plush and huggable … and we’re slightly obsessed. Who can blame us for stanning our kids’ Squishmallows, though?...
SheKnows

The Best Holiday Desserts Available at Costco Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a lot of reasons to make sure your Costco membership is active during the holiday season. Not only is it one of our favorite places to shop for holiday gifts for our friends and loved ones, but it also has everything we need for this season of gathering and celebrating, from family-sized packs of paper towels for the inevitable red wine spills, to, of course, dessert. From the bakery to the freezer and back again, Costco has some of the best holiday desserts of any store we’ve been to. If you love the taste of a celebratory seasonal sweet, but hate the actual baking and cleaning process, we’ve got you covered. These are some of the tastiest looking, best holiday desserts available at Costco right now. Grab your Costco card, and get ready to celebrate.
SheKnows

SheKnows

82K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy