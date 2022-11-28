ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While scrolling through social media today, someone posted a picture of the original A-Frame Whataburger building, bringing back so many memories. The last standing A-Frame Whataburger was at the current, Rio Grande Location in Victoria. I was just a kid but I remember eating so many meals with my mom and grandma after parking underneath the cool parking canopy.
Victoria small business owner has $8,000 trailer stolen from job site

VICTORIA, Texas – David Ortiz owns a junk removal company in Victoria and on Wednesday, November 23 had his $8,000 trailer stolen from a job site. Ortiz went to pick up his trailer the next morning after a customer loaded it up with junk to be removed and upon arrival, it was nowhere to be seen. The thieves also stole from the job site stealing tools and a catalytic converter from a car nearby. Ortiz has only been in business a few years and his company is still too small to have any full-time employees, so this is a big hit to his business.
Driver in crash Wednesday night on N. Ben Jordan had a medical episode

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update to a crash Wednesday night near the intersection of North Ben Jordan and Mesquite Lane. The driver of a 2021 Blue Honda experienced a medical episode causing the vehicle to drift into the outside lane, striking a wooden fence. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment....
A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
Police Chief Arredondo: ‘I am very grateful there were no injuries and everyone went home safe’

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update on a shooting incident that took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Following an eight-hour standoff, Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. Garcia was arrested on the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a...
Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in Walmart theft Tuesday night

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hallettsville Police Department reported a theft that occurred on Tuesday night at Walmart. Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the theft of over $800 in inventory. The HPD posted two surveillance camera images of the suspects, and is asking for the community’s help in identifying them. If you recognize the...
BREAKING: Victoria’s chief police to begin new role in Carrollton

Victoria’s police chief to begin new role in Carrollton Photo contributed by the City of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the City of Victoria announced Robert Arredondo Jr., Victoria’s police chief, will be leaving the City to begin a new job as police chief for the City of Carrollton. Arredondo joined the City of Victoria Police Department...
Local agencies search for suspect involved in theft incident

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department and surrounding agencies are assisting the Yoakum Police Department identify a person or vehicle involved in a theft incident. According to VPD, a truck was recently stolen and recovered in Yoakum, Texas. The suspect(s) then traveled to Victoria in the truck and used stolen checks to purchase items at Kohl’s and Tractor Supply....
Victoria police department and U.S. Marshals serving an arrest warrant

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police department, alongside U.S. Marshals, served an arrest warrant to a man in the 600 block of Buena Vista Avenue and Cameron Street. Shots were fired. The SWAT team was on scene. This story is developing. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BREAKING NEWS: Victoria authorities are searching for someone who fled on foot

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police are off the corner of Loma Vista and Laurent, near Airline. A vehicle crashed out near the intersection, residents near by heard a loud crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, several police officers are searching for the suspect or suspects now. We’ll update this as soon as we have more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS...
Harbor Freight Tools to open new location in Port Lavaca

PORT LAVACA, Texas – Harbor Freight Tools has announced its future arrival in Port Lavaca. The new store, expected to open this winter, will be located at 329 Calhoun Plaza in Port Lavaca, Texas. The store will announce an official opening date closer to the opening. Local workers and companies from the surrounding area have already begun the construction for the...
UPDATE: Officials arrested suspect Mark Garcia Jr. following overnight standoff

UPDATE — The suspect has surrendered after a standoff with law enforcement overnight. The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Mark Garcia Jr. Victoria Police was attempting to serve a felony warrant when Garcia opened fire inside of the home. VPD SWAT and Negotiator Teams responded to assist. Garcia barricaded himself inside of the home. SWAT tactics were used after unsuccessful...
Two-vehicle crash near Lolita results in traffic delays, minor injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 5:36 a.m. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on FM 1593 North of Gate 8 near Lolita, Texas. According to the JCSO, one vehicle was partially blocking the roadway. Officials were working to move the vehicle out of the lane of travel. The second vehicle was off the road into...
Cuero shooting leaves one man injured

CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking...
