Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Here’s where Trump’s GOP rivals stand on potential 2024 bids

Former President Trump kicked off the 2024 presidential election campaign season when he became the first major candidate to announce a White House bid just a week after the midterm elections. Trump has been the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party since he was first elected president in 2016, but he has garnered blame from many opponents and allies for the […]
