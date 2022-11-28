ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 25-27

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - USMNT vs England Watch Party (World Cup), Sockdolager Brewing...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Police apprehend kidnapping suspect

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department received information that a kidnapping suspect, Laquita Cavin, 36, was possibly located at a local motel in the 1900 block of W. Beauregard. According to an SAPD press release, this information was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Angelo State releases holiday planetarium schedule

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Planetarium will present the full-dome astronomy show "Season of Light" for the holiday season beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. each night on these dates:. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Thursday, Dec. 1.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Closings, holiday hours for businesses in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. City closings include the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery offices, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, Station 618, Santa Fe Crossing Senior Centers and water billing offices.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Symphony to perform holiday concert Dec. 3.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With December right around the corner, holiday music is hitting nearly every radio station. Classic songs like "White Christmas" and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" will be performed by the San Angelo Symphony Dec. 3 as part of their yearly holiday concert series and Maestro Hector Guzman will be leading the ensemble.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Veterans of Foreign Wars connects San Angelo residents

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served this country. But to those who served, November 11 has a deeper meaning. “Veterans Day is one of those days that we recollect on on what our service means to us, what it means to other people, and how we can connect with those those other people to the whole,” US Army Sergeant (Ret.) John Wojtkun said.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy