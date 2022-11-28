Read full article on original website
Related
'The Great Cookie Caper' begins Dec. 1 at Goodfellow Air Force Base
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Students in the air force often don't get to go home for the holidays. At Goodfellow Air Force Base, "The Great Cookie Caper" is a way to bring holiday desserts to military students. From Dec. 1-6, San Angelo community members are encouraged to help bake,...
Angelo State University to host guest presenter Ryan Bourne
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ryan A. Bourne, holder of the R. Evan Scharf Chair for the Public Understanding of Economics at the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C., will give a special guest presentation at Angelo State University Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.
San Angelo recognized as one of the 'Best in Texas' for 2021 Dia de los Muertos celebration
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dia de Los Muertos is a Hispanic holiday that has been around for approximately 3,000 years to pay homage to the dead. In San Angelo, the holiday was first celebrated virtually in 2020 as organized by the Hispanic Heritage Committee. In 2021, the event was...
Goodfellow Air Force Base celebrates holiday season with Christmas tree lighting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Christmas trees have been an annual holiday tradition since 16th century Germany. Now some 500 years later, this custom is as prominent as ever in the United States and across the globe. At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, a Christmas tree was lit at Goodfellow Air...
'Comfort & Joy' Concert scheduled for Dec. 16 in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The sounds of smooth jazz and vocal performances will fill the air on Dec. 16 in San Angelo. Acclaimed performers Tom Braxton and Andrea Wallace will be taking the stage 6 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts during "Comfort & Joy," a Christmas jazz live show.
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 25-27
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - USMNT vs England Watch Party (World Cup), Sockdolager Brewing...
San Angelo Police apprehend kidnapping suspect
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department received information that a kidnapping suspect, Laquita Cavin, 36, was possibly located at a local motel in the 1900 block of W. Beauregard. According to an SAPD press release, this information was...
Angelo State Jazz Ensembles to present last concert of fall season
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Jazz Ensembles program will host its final "Jazz Combo Night" of the fall season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St. in downtown San Angelo. Styled less like a traditional concert and more...
Resources available in West Texas for reducing the number of veteran suicides
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season may be a time many people anticipate to spend with loved ones. But, for some veterans and active service members, the holidays can be a difficult time. “During the holidays, those feelings of depression, anxiety and loneliness, stuff like that seem to...
Operation Blue Santa set to bring Christmas joy to children
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Operation Blue Santa, hosted by the San Angelo Coalition of Police, is set to be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Walmart Supercenter on 29th Street. Children from the San Angelo Independent School District and TLCA will be given the opportunity to Christmas shop with the officers.
Late-night power outage in San Angelo left more than 5,000 customers in the dark
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A circuit breaker issue is being blamed for a late-night power outage that affected 5,300 AEP customers in San Angelo Monday. AEP spokesperson Blake Bruchard told FOX West Texas that an equipment failure led to a transmission failure at two substations which caused the blackout.
Angelo State releases holiday planetarium schedule
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Planetarium will present the full-dome astronomy show "Season of Light" for the holiday season beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. each night on these dates:. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Closings, holiday hours for businesses in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. City closings include the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery offices, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, Station 618, Santa Fe Crossing Senior Centers and water billing offices.
San Angelo Symphony to perform holiday concert Dec. 3.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With December right around the corner, holiday music is hitting nearly every radio station. Classic songs like "White Christmas" and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" will be performed by the San Angelo Symphony Dec. 3 as part of their yearly holiday concert series and Maestro Hector Guzman will be leading the ensemble.
Free haircuts, hygiene kits, clothes and more available to San Angelo's homeless community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Approximately 150-200 people in San Angelo are currently part of the homeless population. With these numbers in mind, the Concho Valley Community Action Agency is hosting its monthly 'Homeless Navigation Day' event to offer services and supplies to those who might need them. The event...
Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden. At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.
Veterans of Foreign Wars connects San Angelo residents
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served this country. But to those who served, November 11 has a deeper meaning. “Veterans Day is one of those days that we recollect on on what our service means to us, what it means to other people, and how we can connect with those those other people to the whole,” US Army Sergeant (Ret.) John Wojtkun said.
Angelo State's Woodwind Chamber Ensemble to host annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Classical music was first introduced in the mid-1700s and it is still prevalent in performance today. At 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Eldon Black Recital Hall, the Angelo State University Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will be playing an array of classical pieces as part of its free annual fall concert.
Looking for a spot for a Thanksgiving Day meal? These places are open
Church on the Rock-Abilene, 1228 Grape St. - 1 p.m. - Thanksgiving Day meal, open to all. Denny's, 3314 S. Clack St. - 7 a.m. - midnight. Denny's, 120 Overland Trail - Open 24 hours. Denny's, 101 FM 707N, Tye - Open 24 hours. Golden Corral, 4357 S. Danville Drive...
Angelo State Percussion Ensemble to perform annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in ASU's Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. According to an...
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0