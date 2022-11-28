Read full article on original website
Travis James Boettcher – Graveside Service 12/06/22 at 10 a.m.
Travis James Boettcher of Perryville died November 29th at the age of 25. A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning, December 6th at 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Travis Boettcher is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning the 6th from 8...
Gary Lee Gabbard — Private Services
Gary Lee Gabbard of Crystal City passed away Tuesday, November 29th, at the age of 78. The funeral services will be private and under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Gerald “Jerry” Beck — Funeral Mass 12/5/22 10 A.M.
Gerald “Jerry” Beck of Crystal City passed away Wednesday (11/30), he was 92 years old. The funeral mass for Jerry Beck will be Monday (12/5) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Mark L. Michael — Service 12/4/22 1 P.M.
Mark L. Michael of Festus passed away on November 19th, at the age of 73. A memorial gathering for Mark Micheal will be Sunday (12/4) afternoon from Noon until the time of the funeral service 1 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
William Owen Harvey — Service 12/7/22 1 P.M.
William Owen Harvey of Herculaneum, passed away, Monday, November 28th, at the age of 78. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/7) afternoon at 1 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for William Harvey will be Tuesday (12/6) afternoon from 3 until 6 at the Mahn Twin...
Calvin Furry – Service Noon 12/3/22
Calvin Furry of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 98. A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Stanley Mashek – Service 3pm 12/3/22
Stanley Mashek of Farmington died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 3:00 Saturday at Cozean Chapel in Farmington. Full military honors will follow the service. Visitation for Stanley Mashek will be noon to 3 Saturday at the funeral home.
James Michael Fiedler — Service 12/3/22 Noon
James Michael Fiedler of Festus passed away Monday (11/28) at the age of 45. The visitation for James Fiedler will be Saturday (12/3) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
William “Bill” McKee — Service 2/17/22 1 P.M.
William “Bill” Louis McKee of Festus passed away Monday, November 28th, he was 82 years old. A memorial visitation will be Saturday morning, December 17th, from 11 until the time of the memorial service at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The interment will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Wilma Marie Miller — Services TBA
Wilma Marie Miller of Festus passed away on November 22nd, she was 74 years old. The family is planning a celebration of life for Wilma in the spring around her birthday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Michael Patrick Floyd — Service 12/11/22 4 P.M.
Michael Patrick Floyd of De Soto passed away Tuesday, November 29th, he was 51 years old. The memorial visitation for Michael Floyd will be Sunday afternoon, December 11th from 1 until the time of the memorial service at 4 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse of Farmington died Monday at the age of 75. Per his request, no formal services will be held. Any arrangements will be through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. e.
Herculaneum outdoor lighting contest is ongoing
(Herculaneum) The Outdoor Christmas Lighting contest is now underway for those living in the City of Herculaneum. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says residents can register by contacting City Hall, it’s free to take part, and there will be prizes for the top three house displays. The 23rd annual City...
Winterfest in Festus on Saturday
(Festus) Winterfest in Festus will take place all day tomorrow (Saturday). A portion of Festus Main Street from Walnut Street east to Mill Street will be closed for all outdoor activities. Barb Lowry, the Director of Tourism and Recreation for the City of Festus, says they will be lots to do for the kids and adults too.
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
Jefferson County budget is about set for 2023
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County budget is all but finalized for next year. County Executive Dennis Gannon says the overall numbers are very similar to what they worked with this year. Gannon says Jefferson County is in pretty good shape compared to others. The Jefferson County Council will meet again in...
Primrose Baptist Church Live Nativity Will Be Open Two Nights Only
(Bonne Terre) The Primrose Baptist Church, located north of Bonne Terre, is just about ready for their Live Christmas Nativity. It will be two nights only…Saturday, December 10th and Sunday the 11th. Church member Debbie Williams says this is more than just one nativity scene. Williams explains what you...
Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
Red Cross Needs Blood Donations
(Farmington) The American Red Cross is putting out a call for more blood donations. Joe Zydlo is a regional communications specialist with the Red Cross. He says with winter right around the corner and schools getting ready to let out for the holidays, supplies are lagging. There’s a blood drive...
