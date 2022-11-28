Read full article on original website
Lifelong Georgia Democrat votes Republican for first time, says Biden 'opened my eyes': 'Enough is enough'
'Fox & Friends' enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones and 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth speak to voters on key issues.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
GOP candidate unseats Democratic leader in historic upset: Dems 'took it for granted'
The longtime New York congressman and chair of the Democrat Party's campaign fundraising arm has come under fire in recent days over controversial comments on inflation.
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
After months of close polling, Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has won the race for Senate in Wisconsin, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Decision Desk HQ called Johnson as the projected winner just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning he had 50.41% of the counted vote. Johnson,...
Possible recount in Arizona governor race, Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' message and more top headlines
POSSIBLE RECOUNT - Republican Kari Lake defeated in high profile governor race. Continue reading …. SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES - NBC mum after pulling Miguel Almaguer's ‘explosive’ Paul Pelosi report. Continue reading …. WHO'S WHO? - Meet the potential GOP candidates running for president in 2024. Continue reading …
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
This Democratic leader just broke the first rule of politics
Rule No. 1 of politics goes like this: Don't compare anything to Nazi Germany. Just don't.
John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court
The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
Chuck Norris Makes Endorsement in Key Senate Race
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris has thrown his endorsement behind Republican Blake Masters in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. Masters, who is locked in a close race with incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, received the endorsement from the renowned actor Friday.
Democrat Overturns Election Result in Recount, Beats Republican by One Vote
In New Hampshire, Democrat Maxine Mosley was able to erase a 23-vote deficit to defeat Republican Larry Gagne for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took to the Senate floor and morphed into Sen. Mother Teresa
On Wednesday the U.S. Senate advanced the Respect for Marriage Act, which would afford members of the LGBTQ community the kind of protection they deserve, and thought they had, until Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas floated the notion of revisiting protections for same-sex married couples. The House passed a version...
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
Jim Jordan launches smear campaign against Trump special counsel Jack Smith on Fox News
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, threatened to investigate special counsel Jack Smith after he was appointed to lead an investigation into former President Donald Trump's misuse of government documents and his effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election. During an interview with Jordan on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why...
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
