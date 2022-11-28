Read full article on original website
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Holiday Events across the Tri-States this December
We wanted to put together a list of all of the events that celebrate the Holiday season here in the Quincy/Hannibal area this December! This list is growing and changing, so if there is an event happening that isn't on this list just message us and we will add it!
muddyrivernews.com
Signs throughout Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy indicate it will be closing
QUINCY — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy avoided the first cut of stores that were announced in September to be closing by the end of the year. However, the Quincy location now has signs throughout the store at 5100 Broadway indicating it will be closing. Nothing...
One Business Announces Closure and One Opens in Quincy
There is some good and bad news to report about stores in Quincy. First, let's start with the good news. There's a new Italian Restaurant open in Quincy. Napolis Italian Bistro is located inside the Atrium on Third hotel at 201 S. 3rd in Quincy. Open 7 days a week and offering delicious homemade Italian dishes. They have lunch specials Monday through Friday and are open from 11 am to 9 pm daily. Just looking at the photos makes my mouth water and will have to try this place out very soon/.
“Light the Park” in Downtown Quincy this Weekend
A Quincy tradition returns this weekend! The District invites you to join them downtown at Washington Park this Saturday to start the holidays with the ceremonial lighting up of Quincy's town square, here are all the details you need to know. It's time for Quincy to 'Light the Park' once...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Wreaths Across America and another profanity-laced Yohn outburst
What started out as a simple status hearing and an opportunity to set a date for a hearing to review eight motions filed by Bradley Yohn ended with Yohn being escorted from an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning yelling obscenities at Judge Roger Thomson, calling him a “piece of s**t.”
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department asking residents to ‘Stuff the Squad Car’ Nov. 30 through Dec. 6
CARTHAGE, Ill. — “Stuff the Squad Car” is the theme for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department toy and food drive beginning Wednesday and continuing through Dec. 6. Deputies will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items at drop-off locations throughout the county. Dates and...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 21-25, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jennifer J. Teter and Vincent Dipiero of Quincy sold a residence...
khqa.com
Hannibal community speaks out over school board's decision to keep elementary principal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal School Board of Education on Wednesday night held a public forum to allow parents, grandparents, current students, and community members an opportunity to express their concerns following the board’s decision to allow the principal at Eugene Field Elementary to keep her job on a probationary status.
khqa.com
Police: Hannibal caregiver arrested for physically injuring child
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he physically injured a child in his care. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Marion County Children’s Division notified the Hannibal Police Department that a one-year-old child had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a hospital to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Nov. 12-26, 2022
On 11/15/2022 at 6:30 AM Rhonda J. Mills of Versailles struck a deer on CH 11 @ 450N. No injuries were reported, damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 11/17/2022 at 03:30 PM Norman R. Jinkens of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on RT 99 @ CR1200N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00, and no injuries were reported.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Thanksgiving Holiday Criminal Damage Case
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. Sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th, unknown...
khqa.com
Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
khqa.com
Monroe City juvenile injured in crash
A Monroe City minor on Wednesday was injured in a crash on Monroe County Road 599 about 1/2 a mile south of Monroe City. The 16-year-old boy was driving a Toyota Corolla around 4:15 p.m. when the wreck occurred. When the teen swerved to miss a deer, the car traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
Police: 1 man tased before 3 men arrested for stealing from Pittsfield Farm and Home
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Three local men have been arrested, including one man who was tased before being taken into custody, after police say they acted together to steal from the Pittsfield Farm and Home the day after Thanksgiving. Pittsfield Police Department officers were called to the Farm and...
Center Middle School parents worried about alleged threat to the school
Center School District parents remain on alert after district says it received a threat to the middle school.
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is hurt after an SUV hit him near Jonesburg on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian-involved crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on the south outer road of Interstate 70 east of Jonesburg. Troopers said LaSean Smith, 51, was standing in the road The post SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Planned subdivision with 106 condos closer to reality after City Council meeting
QUINCY — One planned subdivision by Hildebrand Construction in the northeast area of the city cleared one hurdle during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Another planned subdivision, however, must wait until next week to receive approval. The Plan Commission recently recommended approval of the subdivision...
KBUR
Two injured in Hancock County crash
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
