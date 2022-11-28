ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinderhook, IL

One Business Announces Closure and One Opens in Quincy

There is some good and bad news to report about stores in Quincy. First, let's start with the good news. There's a new Italian Restaurant open in Quincy. Napolis Italian Bistro is located inside the Atrium on Third hotel at 201 S. 3rd in Quincy. Open 7 days a week and offering delicious homemade Italian dishes. They have lunch specials Monday through Friday and are open from 11 am to 9 pm daily. Just looking at the photos makes my mouth water and will have to try this place out very soon/.
“Light the Park” in Downtown Quincy this Weekend

A Quincy tradition returns this weekend! The District invites you to join them downtown at Washington Park this Saturday to start the holidays with the ceremonial lighting up of Quincy's town square, here are all the details you need to know. It's time for Quincy to 'Light the Park' once...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 21-25, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jennifer J. Teter and Vincent Dipiero of Quincy sold a residence...
Police: Hannibal caregiver arrested for physically injuring child

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he physically injured a child in his care. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Marion County Children’s Division notified the Hannibal Police Department that a one-year-old child had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a hospital to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Nov. 12-26, 2022

On 11/15/2022 at 6:30 AM Rhonda J. Mills of Versailles struck a deer on CH 11 @ 450N. No injuries were reported, damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 11/17/2022 at 03:30 PM Norman R. Jinkens of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on RT 99 @ CR1200N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00, and no injuries were reported.
JPD Investigating Thanksgiving Holiday Criminal Damage Case

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. Sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th, unknown...
Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
Monroe City juvenile injured in crash

A Monroe City minor on Wednesday was injured in a crash on Monroe County Road 599 about 1/2 a mile south of Monroe City. The 16-year-old boy was driving a Toyota Corolla around 4:15 p.m. when the wreck occurred. When the teen swerved to miss a deer, the car traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL

West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is hurt after an SUV hit him near Jonesburg on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian-involved crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on the south outer road of Interstate 70 east of Jonesburg. Troopers said LaSean Smith, 51, was standing in the road The post SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Planned subdivision with 106 condos closer to reality after City Council meeting

QUINCY — One planned subdivision by Hildebrand Construction in the northeast area of the city cleared one hurdle during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Another planned subdivision, however, must wait until next week to receive approval. The Plan Commission recently recommended approval of the subdivision...
Two injured in Hancock County crash

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
