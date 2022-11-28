Read full article on original website
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Kate Middleton Opts For A Dark Monochrome Look In First US Visit Since The Queen's Death
William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived stateside on Wednesday for their first visit to the U.S. in eight years (via KSBW). Upon landing at Boston's Logan airport on a rainy day that could easily have been mistaken for English weather, The Prince released a statement that said, "Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston."
Celtics Fans Have Mixed Reaction To William And Catherine's Presence At Boston Basketball Game
Since Queen Elizabeth II died in September, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have not traveled outside of their home country of Great Britain — until now, that is. The royal couple flew from across the pond to the United States for a quick trip to Boston, Massachusetts, which they haven't visited in nearly a decade (via CBS News).
The Two Guests Who Ghosted William And Catherine At Their Earthshot Event
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have landed in the United States. The couple is currently visiting Boston, Massachusetts for an event. According to People, the royal couple took a commercial flight to Boston from their native United Kingdom, where they were met by Governor Charlie Baker, Lauren Baker, First Lady of Massachusetts, and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.
How Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana When She Touched Down In The US
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are in the United States. The pair are visiting Boston, Massachusetts, where William will be presenting the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway (via Women's Wear Daily). This will be their first visit to the United States since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they have not been to the country since 2014.
Insider Says The Queen's Longtime Lady In Waiting Was 'Thrown Under The Bus' In Royal Race Controversy
The remarks of Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey continue to make headlines and spilled into the Prince and Princess of Wales' Boston visit. The Mirror reported Lady Hussey had resigned from her role as palace aide after making racist comments to Ngozi Fulani, a Black charity leader visiting Buckingham Palace. The first day of William and Kate's American visit wasn't the "Superbowl" win they hoped for. Newsweek's royal correspondent Jack Royston tweeted, "Prince William, Kate Middleton booed at Celtics game on the day of race storm. A tricky start for William and Kate in Boston."
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
William And Catherine Color-Coordinate For Big Boston Tour
William Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have been known to color coordinate, both on and off their official royal outings. When the Royal Highnesses traveled to Canada in 2016, both the couple (and their kids) wore matching blue; Kate Middleton's dark blue skirt suit matched Prince William's navy blue suit and navy-and-red striped tie. The family again matched on at least two occasions during their trip to Germany in 2017; arriving in Berlin, Kate Middleton wore a cornflower blue dress (a nod to the country's national flower), while Prince William matched in a dark blue suit and light blue tie. And for a day in Hamburg, the family matched with purples, as Kate Middleton wore a long-sleeved lilac dress, and Prince William sported a dark purple tie. Do you sense a theme here?
Joe Biden Makes A Last-Minute Request To See William And Catherine During Their US Visit
In the weeks since their titles were elevated, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have hardly stopped. The autumn of 2022 has found them traveling to hospitals, rugby matches, and many other locations in support of their favorite charitable causes. Most notable of all, however, is their current jaunt to Boston, the first time since 2014 that the royal couple has traveled to the U.S., per People.
Netflix Drops Dramatic Trailer For Meghan And Harry's Bombshell Docuseries
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex made worldwide news when they stepped back from official royal duties and moved to California. They've established their lives along with their children Archie and Lilibet in a mansion in Montecito, California, and while they're not working on behalf of the royal family anymore, they seem to be staying busy. Meghan has been working on her podcast "Archetypes," where she's talked with Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Trevor Noah, and others; the Season 1 finale dropped on November 29, in which Meghan had a clear message for her haters.
William And Catherine Send A Heartfelt Message To The People Of Boston
William and Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, landed in Boston on November 30 for their first foreign royal visit since the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via CNN). The main focus of their trip is The Earthshot Prize, an event William launched in 2020 with the help of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales (via Global Citizen).
