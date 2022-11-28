Jill Zarin’s mother, Gloria Kamen, hospitalized over Thanksgiving

Jill Zarin’s mother was hospitalized on Thanksgiving for an unknown medical issue.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum shared video of herself Sunday visiting her mother, Gloria Kamen, who is recovering at Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Florida.

Zarin and her daughter, Allyson Shapiro, stopped by the hospital and showed off the reality star’s commendation for donating to the facility.

“I’m visiting my mom. I just got here, but on the way up we happened to be passing all the names, and I saw this the other day. I showed Ally the executive circle — look who’s here,” Zarin said as she pointed to her name.

Jill Zarin revealed her mom was in the hospital recovering from a medical issue. mrsjillzarin/Instagram

“But Ally pointed it out it should’ve been in honor of [my late husband] Bobby, absolutely. … so I’m going to change this for next year.”

She closed out her video by saying she loves the Florida-based hospital.

A rep for Zarin didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Her mom is being treated at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. mrsjillzarin/Instagram

Although Zarin, 58, is in Florida these days, we hear she’s made the shortlist for Bravo’s new “Legacy” spin-off. We also hear Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are in the running, plus one or two more names that have yet to be made known.

The longest-serving “RHONY” star, Ramona Singer, did not made the cut . While sources told us that she wasn’t offered a contract, Singer, 66, told us she wanted no part of it.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” she shared. “It’s not for me at this time.”

Earlier this year, the network announced that was overhauling the series by starting fresh with a whole new “RHONY” cast and introducing a “Legacy” edition of the show, which would feature fan favorites from earlier seasons.