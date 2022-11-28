Read full article on original website
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisiana State
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Falcons: Kyle Pitts gets slammed for stats, while OBJ gets a contract
Don’t you just love it when people say “life isn’t fair”? Well, it is a true statement and if you do not believe me then look no further than the narrative around Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and current free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons could stick it to the Steelers by doing this…
53, the number of picks between the first and second quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first team was the Steelers at pick 20, while the second was the Atlanta Falcons at pick 74. The Steelers took Kenny Pickett while the Falcons took Desmond Ridder. One is a...
Is Bill O’Brien considering a return to the Patriots next year?
When longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the Patriots after the 2021 season, many fans hoped to see the return of Bill O’Brien in his place. Because that didn’t happen, and a new report this week suggested O’Brien is considering a return to the NFL, the desire to see him back in New England has significantly heightened over the last several weeks.
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Could Ohio State Football make a kitchen sink offer to Mike Vrabel?
A lot of Ohio State football fans are angry. They’re angry because the Buckeyes lost to TTUN for the second straight year for the first time since the ’99-’00 season. It’s the first time a lot of Buckeye fans have had to feel this sort of pain that they didn’t even know existed.
Special FanDuel and DraftKings Maryland Promo Codes: Get $600 Guaranteed This Week Only
With sports betting officially live in Maryland, you’ve got $600 guaranteed waiting for you from sensational promos at three different sportsbooks. Get ready for a BIG win to kick off December. Here’s how each offer works and what to do:. FanDuel Promo Code Maryland. If you bet $5...
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agent bench options to consider
The St. Louis Cardinals have several items on their wish list for the 2023 season, including an Albert Pujols-like replacement for the bench. When Albert Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, no one knew just how important he would be to the team’s season. He was able to provide backup to first base and be an effective designated hitter down the stretch. The Cardinals then had the bonus of his presence in the clubhouse and lineup.
