ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Manor College’s Fortesque, Jr., and Aiden Holman Voted USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer All-Americans

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCcF7_0jPynXwz00
Fortesque, Jr., (l) and Holman (r).Photo byManor College.

Manor College junior midfielder Eddie Fortescue, Jr., of Blue Bell, and freshman goalkeeper Aiden Holman of Hamilton, N.J., were voted U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Division I Men’s Soccer All-Americans.

It was announced at Dave and Buster’s as part of the USCAA Fall Championships All-American Banquet.

According to the USCAA web site: “Award winners are nominated by their institution and voted upon by coaches from around the USCAA.”

Fortescue Jr. is the first Blue Jay to be voted USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer First Team All-American since Manor joined the USCAA.  He is the first Manor Men’s Soccer player to be voted First Team All-American since Mark Colville in consecutive seasons in 2012 and 2013 when they were National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III members.

Fortescue Jr. leads USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer (through November 9) in goals (18), points (44), and shots on goal (53). He is second in overall shots (73) and tied for second in assists (eight).and game-winning goals (three). Per game, Fortescue, Jr., leads in overall shots (5.21); is second in goals (1.37), points (3.39), and shots on goal (4.08); and tied for second in assists (0.62).

Fortescue Jr. has scored a goal in 12 matches this season, which is the most by a Manor player since Colville in 2013 (13). Dating back to the 2021 season, he has scored a point in 15 of the last 16 matches. This is the most by a Blue Jay since Colville in 2012 (15). Fortescue Jr. has 14 multiple-point matches in the last 16. This is most by a Manor player since Colville had 11 straight in 2013. He is also the first Blue Jay with 10 goals in a season since Zola Makanda in 2017. His 18 goals in a season are the most since Colville scored 23 in 2013. Fortescue Jr. is the first Blue Jay with 30 or points in a season since Colville contributed 68 in 2013.

Holman is third in USCAA Division I (through November 9) in the following categories, saves (100) and per match (7.69) and save percentage (0.769). He is fourth in minutes (1183:40) and sixth in matches (13) and starts (13). Holman has allowed one or fewer goals in seven matches. He and the Blue Jay defense limited opponents to single-digit shots on goal in eight contests.

Manor College freshman midfielder/forward Rolph Miot and sophomore goalkeeper Jonathan Ventura-Garcia were voted 2021 USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Second Team All-Americans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Merion Mercy Academy Junior Who Fled Ukraine Is Now State Tennis Champion

Sofiia Berestetska.Photo byHeather Khalifa at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sofiia Berestetska, a junior at Montgomery County’s Merion Mercy Academy, fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in late February. She and her mother eventually made their way to Philadelphia in June, where they forged a new life that now includes a significant on-court distinction. Aaron Carter served up their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MERION STATION, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hoops Star Cooper Shivers Finds His Fit — Academically, Athletically, Socially — at Church Farm School

After transferring to Church Farm School following his sophomore year of high school, Cooper Shivers has grown both on and off the basketball court. Glen Mills resident Tom Shivers, a former college basketball player and self-proclaimed hoops junkie, is quick to take credit for his kids’ marksmanship on the hardwood, particularly the beauty and efficiency of their jump shots.
GLEN MILLS, PA
MONTCO.Today

Strong Relationships, Profound Experiences the Hallmark of Mentorship at The Haverford School

Mentorship is woven into the fabric of The Haverford School, where boys grow in academics, the arts, athletics, and in moral character.Photo byThe Haverford School. “Mentorship” doesn’t show up in The Haverford School’s core documents. It isn’t etched in stone on our Walk of Virtues, nor does it make an appearance in our mission, vision, or Essential Qualities of a Haverford School Graduate.
HAVERFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married

Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Consultant Advises D.C. Onsite for Schuylkill Rail Project; This Feb., Mr. Lawrence Goes to Washington

A SRPRA consultant recommends a Feb. Washington onsite meeting for the project's executive committee, including Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr. John Robert Smith, consultant on the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA), has advised its executive committee to make in-person visits to Congress in Feb. David Kostival of WFMZ 69 News reported the recommendation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs

Work is already proceeding on the renovation of a former Horsham mail-order pharmacy distribution center to the Center for Diagnostic Discovery. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy