Clemson, SC

Bad news for former Clemson cornerback

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. can’t seem to catch a break in his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings.

After making his first career start in the NFL less than two weeks ago, Booth will undergo knee surgery on Monday that could potentially force him to miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also said the team will not know until after the surgery if the procedure is a season-ending injury.

Although Booth was widely regarded as a day-one talent in the draft process, injuries ultimately gave teams concerns about him.

Drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Vikings, the Clemson standout has 12 total tackles on the season.

The former five-star recruit finished his career as a Tiger with 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. Last season, he was a First Team All-ACC selection with 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions.

The injury is another bump in the road for Booth, but with him just being a rookie, there is plenty of time left to propel his NFL career forward.

Five takeaways from Clemson's loss to South Carolina

