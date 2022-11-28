ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night on Military Road

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night. Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Attorneys, families react to guilty plea in Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The attorneys and families of those killed or injured in the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14 spoke out against racism after the suspect pleaded guilty. Many of the relatives of those victims sat and watched in the courtroom, some dabbing their eyes and sniffling. Speaking to reporters later, several said the plea left them cold and that it didn’t address the bigger problem of racism in America.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder After Stabbing His Girlfriend

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Cattaraugus County man has plead guilty to felony attempted murder, after stabbing his girlfriend. The Erie County District Attorney announced Gabriel Melkioty, of Olean, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. In March 2021 he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in what prosecutors called an...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center

There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to gun charges

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple weapons charges, the Niagara County District Attorney announced. Alfred Bax, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from Bax possessing 18 illegal firearms. Many of them were “ghost guns” with no serial […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY

