foxwilmington.com
Racist Buffalo Mass Shooter Payton Gendron Pleads Guilty, Victims’ Families Angry Over His Appearance in Court
Payton Grendon, a young white man armed with a semi-automatic rifle and an arsenal of racist hate, has pleaded guilty to gunning down 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket, after appearing in court with a new look that outraged the families of his victims. “That’s how America treats young...
Thursday evening shooting leaves one in hospital
A Thursday evening shooting on Military Road in Buffalo has sent one man to Erie County Medical Center, police say.
Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night on Military Road
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night. Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
WKBW-TV
Tops shooting survivor to killer: “I hope he never forgets the screams”
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A produce manager at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue was inside the store during the May 14 attack. She says she hopes the killer never forgets the beautiful people he murdered in his racially-motivated rampage. The gunman, Payton Gendron, 19, will spend the rest of...
Three scenarios face teen accused of deadly 33 crash
A judge will hear arguments to determine which of three scenarios the teen accused of causing the deadly crash on the 33 last month will face.
Man taken to ECMC after Mills Street shooting
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
‘Horrific Sight': What We Know About Tragic Case Unfolding in Buffalo Grove
Five people are dead in a tragic case unfolding in Buffalo Grove this week, which police described as "horrific" and "unthinkable." As details begin to come out, many are asking what happened?. While there is still much to come from the investigation, here's what officials have confirmed on the case...
Former dog daycare worker sentenced for beating dog to death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former dog daycare worker will spend time behind bars for beating a dog to death while under his care. Jarrod Dillman, 26, of Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to serve six months in jail. He pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals,...
Attorneys, families react to guilty plea in Buffalo mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The attorneys and families of those killed or injured in the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14 spoke out against racism after the suspect pleaded guilty. Many of the relatives of those victims sat and watched in the courtroom, some dabbing their eyes and sniffling. Speaking to reporters later, several said the plea left them cold and that it didn’t address the bigger problem of racism in America.
erienewsnow.com
Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder After Stabbing His Girlfriend
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Cattaraugus County man has plead guilty to felony attempted murder, after stabbing his girlfriend. The Erie County District Attorney announced Gabriel Melkioty, of Olean, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. In March 2021 he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in what prosecutors called an...
Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center
There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
Man admits to carrying gun during anti-gun rally
A Rochester man pleads guilty to carrying a gun during an anti-gun rally in Bufalo earlier this year. Amauri Smith faces up to seven years in prison when sentenced.
wnynewsnow.com
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
‘His voice made me feel sick’: Tops shooting victims’ families react to guilty plea
Following the plea, family members of the shooting victims, as well as their attorneys, spoke on what took place inside the courtroom and their feelings towards the shooter and his guilty plea.
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge at anti-gun event
He's currently free on $20,000 bail.
Man serving 32-to-life admits to attempted assault of jail deputy
He'll be sentenced on February 15.
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to gun charges
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple weapons charges, the Niagara County District Attorney announced. Alfred Bax, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from Bax possessing 18 illegal firearms. Many of them were “ghost guns” with no serial […]
Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk in July.
Why no cameras, why Tops shooter was cleaned-up before court appearance
“We strenuously argued for cameras to be allowed,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn on WBEN. “The defense attorneys objected to it.” The judge ruled with the defense and did not allow them as the Tops shooter entered a guilty plea.
Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
