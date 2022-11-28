Read full article on original website
Related
‘Sister Wives’: a Brown Family Member Just Finally Revealed the Real Reason for the Family’s Move to Flagstaff
'Sister Wives' fans always suspected Kody Brown moved his entire family for one person. One of Kody's kids just suggested it's true.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale: Michael Reveals Why It's 'Bittersweet' to See Danielle With His Son (Exclusive)
Michael Allio is sharing how it felt to see Danielle Maltby with his son. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the couple after the season 8 Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and Michael revealed that it was "bittersweet" to watch James, 6, with his girlfriend. Michael and Danielle left the beach...
Some ‘Survivor 43’ Fans Think The Drowning Challenge Should’ve Ended Differently
'Survivor 43' fans react to a surprising call that Jeff Probst made at the end of the drowning challenge.
‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Disproves Season 43 Spoilers
Although 'Survivor' Season 43 hasn't been spoiled, some behind-the-scenes aspects of the game have been leaked online. But Jeff Probst may have just disproved one of them.
Sami Layadi (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I started to lose control of my fate in the game’
Wednesday’s 11th episode of “Survivor 43” marked a turning point in the game of Sami Layadi, one of the youngest players (at 19 years old) to ever seriously contend for the win. Unfortunately, his strategy of straddling the fence between two alliances caught up with him and the two sides combined for the easy vote this week to send him to the jury. Read on for his “Survivor 43” exit interview from the end of the episode. Up until this point in the game, Sami had been expertly playing both sides of the game in a way that placed him on...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe They’ve Found Proof Robyn Brown Always ‘Despised’ Christine
'Sister Wives' took to Reddit to discuss an episode where they believe it appears clear that Robyn Brown 'despised' Christine.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale: Why Brandon and Serene Decided Not to Get Married on the Beach (Exclusive)
Brandon Jones and Serene Russell couldn't say "I do" without their families. After the pair's engagement on the season 8 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer said he'd marry them right then and there, but the couple declined his offer. "Mom is happy," Brandon told ET's Denny Directo...
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
90 Day: The Single Life Dropped A Wild Bombshell About Mike And Natalie, And I Need To See The Next Episode ASAP
Natalie dropped a big bombshell at the preview for 90 Day: The Single Life, and I need more answers immediately.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Shaaeda & Bilal Clash After She Gets Her Work Permit
Shaeeda finally gets her employment card in the mail, and she excitedly tells Bilal about the news. “That means we can start looking for places to lease for yoga,” Shaeeda says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Bilal isn’t exactly jumping for joy.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
After Rumors About Tony DiNozzo's NCIS Return Swirled, Michael Weatherly Fed Right Into Them
NCIS vet Michael Weatherly is no doubt aware that fans would love to see him return as DiNozzo, and he's apparently ready for it.
‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: ‘Cranky’ Owen on how tribe mates are ‘snaking [him] at every turn’ [WATCH]
In this week’s “Survivor 43” deleted scene (watch above), Owen Knight and Karla Cruz Godoy are chatting together on the beach during the 11th episode shortly after Noelle Lambert‘s blindside. “It’s hard to take anything personally at this point,” admits the 30-year-old college admissions director from New Orleans. “Earlier I was feeling pretty down in the dumps [before the Jeanine Zheng vote]. It’s exciting now. This is where it gets fun.” Owen was feeling “pretty sorry” for himself yet again when Noelle was ousted from the game, but he heeded Karla’s advice and slept on it, and now he’s back to...
SheKnows
With Anna Out of the Country, Finola Hughes Addresses Her General Hospital Status
We last saw Anna on Friday, November 18, at the safehouse after saying goodbye to Valentin, who arranged to get her out of the country in order to ensure that Victor wouldn’t find her. Though some fans might have thought that this was General Hospital’s way of sending the character off so Finola Hughes could go on vacation, they couldn’t be farther from the truth.
‘Survivor 43’ Fans React to Noelle Lambert’s Exciting Reward Win With Clapping, Tears, and More
'Survivor 43' react to Noelle Lambert's emotional performance in the reward challenge.
EW.com
Jeff Probst weighs in on the future of Survivor returning player seasons
It's always a delicate balance with Survivor. When it comes to twists and changes, the show has to evolve and grow, while also retaining the essential spirit and structure that made the program such a cultural phenomenon to begin with. That delicate balance has always extended to casting as well.
tvinsider.com
‘Survivor’ 43: Karla & Owen Make History in Classic Challenge, [Spoiler] Voted Out (RECAP)
There’s only six days of gameplay left in Survivor Season 43, and the pressure to make pivotal offensive moves is on. The final seven spent Survivor Season 43 Episode 11 scheming their big moves, with some choosing to sow chaos wherever they could. But no one sends Survivor players into a tizzy more than the show itself. Within the first minutes of Episode 10, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” a boat arrived with a key message: there was an idol hidden in the jungle that was up for grabs. The last phrase of the message was a simple but evocative, “Go.”
EW.com
Sami Layadi says he fell victim to the Cassidy Curse on Survivor 43
Sami Layadi didn't look like a teenager. And he didn't play like one either. Sami had an uncanny ability to make his Survivor 43 tribemates believe he was their ally when he really was stabbing them in the back. Never wanting to be on the bottom of an alliance, Sami would move votes around to put targets on those he deemed more powerful or in control of the game than he was. He was so good at it that he was on the right side of the vote time and time again… until he wasn't.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini’s Relationship Timeline
Did Tarzan find his Jane? Not quite. Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini’s relationship on Bachelor in Paradise was rocky, but the two members of Bachelor Nation were able to (briefly) connect off screen. Chin and Rapini both arrived on week 1 of the 2022 season but didn’t connect until episode five. Following a successful outing […]
Comments / 0