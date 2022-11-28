ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GoldDerby

Sami Layadi (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I started to lose control of my fate in the game’

Wednesday’s 11th episode of “Survivor 43” marked a turning point in the game of Sami Layadi, one of the youngest players (at 19 years old) to ever seriously contend for the win. Unfortunately, his strategy of straddling the fence between two alliances caught up with him and the two sides combined for the easy vote this week to send him to the jury. Read on for his “Survivor 43” exit interview from the end of the episode. Up until this point in the game, Sami had been expertly playing both sides of the game in a way that placed him on...
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: ‘Cranky’ Owen on how tribe mates are ‘snaking [him] at every turn’ [WATCH]

In this week’s “Survivor 43” deleted scene (watch above), Owen Knight and Karla Cruz Godoy are chatting together on the beach during the 11th episode shortly after Noelle Lambert‘s blindside. “It’s hard to take anything personally at this point,” admits the 30-year-old college admissions director from New Orleans. “Earlier I was feeling pretty down in the dumps [before the Jeanine Zheng vote]. It’s exciting now. This is where it gets fun.” Owen was feeling “pretty sorry” for himself yet again when Noelle was ousted from the game, but he heeded Karla’s advice and slept on it, and now he’s back to...
SheKnows

With Anna Out of the Country, Finola Hughes Addresses Her General Hospital Status

We last saw Anna on Friday, November 18, at the safehouse after saying goodbye to Valentin, who arranged to get her out of the country in order to ensure that Victor wouldn’t find her. Though some fans might have thought that this was General Hospital’s way of sending the character off so Finola Hughes could go on vacation, they couldn’t be farther from the truth.
EW.com

Jeff Probst weighs in on the future of Survivor returning player seasons

It's always a delicate balance with Survivor. When it comes to twists and changes, the show has to evolve and grow, while also retaining the essential spirit and structure that made the program such a cultural phenomenon to begin with. That delicate balance has always extended to casting as well.
tvinsider.com

‘Survivor’ 43: Karla & Owen Make History in Classic Challenge, [Spoiler] Voted Out (RECAP)

There’s only six days of gameplay left in Survivor Season 43, and the pressure to make pivotal offensive moves is on. The final seven spent Survivor Season 43 Episode 11 scheming their big moves, with some choosing to sow chaos wherever they could. But no one sends Survivor players into a tizzy more than the show itself. Within the first minutes of Episode 10, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” a boat arrived with a key message: there was an idol hidden in the jungle that was up for grabs. The last phrase of the message was a simple but evocative, “Go.”
EW.com

Sami Layadi says he fell victim to the Cassidy Curse on Survivor 43

Sami Layadi didn't look like a teenager. And he didn't play like one either. Sami had an uncanny ability to make his Survivor 43 tribemates believe he was their ally when he really was stabbing them in the back. Never wanting to be on the bottom of an alliance, Sami would move votes around to put targets on those he deemed more powerful or in control of the game than he was. He was so good at it that he was on the right side of the vote time and time again… until he wasn't.
Us Weekly

Bachelor in Paradise’s Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini’s Relationship Timeline

Did Tarzan find his Jane? Not quite. Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini’s relationship on Bachelor in Paradise was rocky, but the two members of Bachelor Nation were able to (briefly) connect off screen. Chin and Rapini both arrived on week 1 of the 2022 season but didn’t connect until episode five. Following a successful outing […]

