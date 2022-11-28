Wednesday’s 11th episode of “Survivor 43” marked a turning point in the game of Sami Layadi, one of the youngest players (at 19 years old) to ever seriously contend for the win. Unfortunately, his strategy of straddling the fence between two alliances caught up with him and the two sides combined for the easy vote this week to send him to the jury. Read on for his “Survivor 43” exit interview from the end of the episode. Up until this point in the game, Sami had been expertly playing both sides of the game in a way that placed him on...

2 DAYS AGO