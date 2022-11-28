Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Nichols stabbing; Marion County Sheriff's Office
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office has arrested Crystal Laree Leonard, 43, of Nichols, South Carolina on Saturday. Leonard is charged in the stabbing death of Reginald Tavares Ford, 43, of Nichols on Friday, December 2, 2022. She's charged with Murder and Possession of a...
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen, recovered in North Carolina
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Latta Rescue Squad's emergency vehicle was stolen around 4:30 Monday morning from headquarters on West Bamberg Street in Latta, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant. Bryant said it was recovered several hours later in Nash County, North Carolina, which is about 145 miles north...
Darlington Co. corrections officer confiscated contraband, returned to inmate: SLED
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Darlington County corrections officer was arrested after taking contraband from an inmate at a prison camp and returning it the next day. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, was charged with misconduct in office and furnishing or possessing contraband, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Scotland County deputy passes away following illness
SCOTLAND COUNTY (N.C.) — Scotland County Deputy Lt. James Reginald McPhatter died Thursday night following an illness, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Lt. McPhatter is remembered as a caring officer, who went above and beyond to serve and protect. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey released the following...
Marlboro Co. mother who lost loved ones in deadly crash wants road safety study done
MARLBORO CO. (S.C.) — Candice Munnerlyn Nicholson said there's not a day that goes by that she doesn't think of her daughter and the baby she was carrying. Curniyal Jackon, 20, and the baby she was carrying died last month in a crash on Hebron Dunbar Road near the Clio community in Marlboro County.
Investigation underway into abuse allegation at Darlington County nursing center
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said they're investigating an incident at Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville, according to officials. DHEC said in a statement:. DHEC is aware of this matter and will be investigating. DHEC is required by state law to...
1 displaced after fire destroys home in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Friday morning after a fire in Longs. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:20 a.m. to a house fire on Usher Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The American Red Cross of South...
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station amid call volume increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday. It's located at 120 Burcale rd. in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two...
'Team Brad & Dragon'; North Myrtle Beach community helps get man & his dog off the streets
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The North Myrtle Beach community worked together to change one man and his dog's life. Together, they got the duo, Brad and his dog Dragon, off the streets in just three weeks. After brad's wife died from cancer, he said he fell into...
4 charged in connection with pandemic fraud scheme out of Florence set to appear in court
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people charged in connection with a pandemic fraud scheme out of Florence are set to appear in court next week for a hearing involving a change of plea, according to federal court documents. A notice of hearing has been scheduled for Mohammad Ribhi Farraj,...
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
South Carolina VA Office addresses veterans' concerns over claim process
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Amber Carlson is an Air Force veteran who lives in Little River. Her experience with Veterans Affairs, hasn't been what she expected while in service. "There's a lot of stuff that's messed up," Carlson said. She was among the group of Grand Strand vets...
Antisemitic flyers found in Carolina Forest neighborhoods
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Several Carolina Forest neighborhoods woke up to antisemitic flyers lying in their driveways Friday morning. The Ziploc bags were filled with rice and contained antisemitic propaganda. People from the West Ridge neighborhood off Singleton Ridge Road and Oakmont Village on River Oaks Drive reached...
Ex-Darlington employee sues city claiming racial discrimination
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Former Darlington employee sues city for violating policy, racial discrimination. A former City of Darlington employee filed a lawsuit on the grounds of violation of policies and racial discrimination, according to a copy of the suit. Attorneys for William McMillian filed the suit two weeks...
