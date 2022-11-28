ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Arrest made in Nichols stabbing; Marion County Sheriff's Office

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office has arrested Crystal Laree Leonard, 43, of Nichols, South Carolina on Saturday. Leonard is charged in the stabbing death of Reginald Tavares Ford, 43, of Nichols on Friday, December 2, 2022. She's charged with Murder and Possession of a...
NICHOLS, SC
wpde.com

Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
LATTA, SC
wpde.com

3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
NICHOLS, SC
wpde.com

Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen, recovered in North Carolina

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Latta Rescue Squad's emergency vehicle was stolen around 4:30 Monday morning from headquarters on West Bamberg Street in Latta, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant. Bryant said it was recovered several hours later in Nash County, North Carolina, which is about 145 miles north...
LATTA, SC
wpde.com

Darlington Co. corrections officer confiscated contraband, returned to inmate: SLED

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Darlington County corrections officer was arrested after taking contraband from an inmate at a prison camp and returning it the next day. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, was charged with misconduct in office and furnishing or possessing contraband, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
wpde.com

Scotland County deputy passes away following illness

SCOTLAND COUNTY (N.C.) — Scotland County Deputy Lt. James Reginald McPhatter died Thursday night following an illness, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Lt. McPhatter is remembered as a caring officer, who went above and beyond to serve and protect. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey released the following...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 displaced after fire destroys home in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Friday morning after a fire in Longs. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:20 a.m. to a house fire on Usher Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The American Red Cross of South...
LONGS, SC
wpde.com

Antisemitic flyers found in Carolina Forest neighborhoods

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Several Carolina Forest neighborhoods woke up to antisemitic flyers lying in their driveways Friday morning. The Ziploc bags were filled with rice and contained antisemitic propaganda. People from the West Ridge neighborhood off Singleton Ridge Road and Oakmont Village on River Oaks Drive reached...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Ex-Darlington employee sues city claiming racial discrimination

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Former Darlington employee sues city for violating policy, racial discrimination. A former City of Darlington employee filed a lawsuit on the grounds of violation of policies and racial discrimination, according to a copy of the suit. Attorneys for William McMillian filed the suit two weeks...
DARLINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy