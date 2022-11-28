Eight singers are closer to winning the top prize on Season 22 of The Voice after the latest show saw two artists eliminated from the competition. Team Blake’s Rowan Grace and Team Gwen’s Kique’s respective journeys came to an end after both singers delivered a last-chance performance in hopes to earn the sole Instant Save. Kim Cruse of Team Legend also landed in the bottom three, but she emerged victorious with her performance after fans used the final five minutes of the telecast to vote for their favorite artist.

