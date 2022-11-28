Jane Fonda got candid about her future — almost two months after revealing she was in treatment for cancer. “I’m not going to be around for much longer,” the Hollywood legend, who turns 85 on December 21, said. “When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic.”Despite the bleak diagnosis, the Grace and Frankie star said she's “not afraid of going.” “I’m ready. I’ve had a great life,” she continued. “Not that I want to go, but...

17 DAYS AGO