Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
Lindsay Lohan Is a Vision in Sheer Dress at Premiere of New Christmas Movie
Lindsay Lohan isn't just making a comeback to acting as her fashion game appears to be officially back and better than ever, too. Earlier this week, the Mean Girls alum, 36, attended the premiere of her new Christmas film Falling for Christmas, marking her first movie appearance in years. On...
‘Live’ Star Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Her Impressive Christmas Tree on Instagram
The holidays are in full swing at the Ripa-Consuelos household. In honor of the occasion, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a photo of their decorated Christmas tree on social media. On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a picture of her massive tree on...
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids
Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview
Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Emerald Choker (Once Worn as a Headband!) to Earthshot Awards
The emerald and diamond choker was given to Princess Diana after her royal wedding Kate Middleton wore the ultimate accessory to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday: Princess Diana's emerald and diamond choker. The stunning piece hasn't been seen since Diana herself wore it. In addition to wearing it as a necklace in 1993, she famously wore it as a headband in 1985 during her tour of Australia alongside Prince Charles. It was by accident that Diana came to wear it as a headpiece. Instead of clasping it...
Julia Louis Dreyfus Brings Son Charlie to White House State Dinner — See the Sweet Photos!
Julia Louis Dreyfus shares sons Charlie, 25, and Henry, 30, with husband Brad Hall Julia Louis-Dreyfus enjoyed a special mother-son date night with Charlie Hall this week. The Veep star, 61, and her 25-year-old son attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday. The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. The actress and her younger son were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event. For their evening out, the Seinfeld...
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'
On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa showed off her sparkly Christmas tree, which includes photos of the three children she shares with husband Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa is ready for the holidays! On social media Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches. As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in...
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline
Heating up! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth "feels comfortable" with the model. […]
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Jessica Brown Findlay and Husband Ziggy Heath Welcome Twin Baby Boys — See the Sweet Photo!
The Downton Abbey alum and husband Ziggy Heath welcomed twin sons on Saturday, Nov. 5, she revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday. In a selfie holding the newborns against her chest with a blanket over them, the new mom, 33, gazes into the camera as her sons face each other.
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
Nicole Kidman receives standing ovation after bidding $100,000 for hat signed by Hugh Jackman
Nicole Kidman received a standing ovation after she bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Hugh Jackman.The actress, 55, was attending a charity auction after a Broadway performance of her former co-star’s new production The Music Man.Video filmed by Dominique Moreno shows the audience applauding Kidman after she made her bid.“I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know,” Jackman said.Posting a photo of the hat on Instagram, Kidman said it was an “honour” to make the donation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in QatarColonel's Arms: KFC pub opens in London for World Cup
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
