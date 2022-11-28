Read full article on original website
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Psych! Justin Fields Full Participant in Bears Practice on Thursday
Psych! Justin Fields practiced in full on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just hours after Luke Getsy said he expected Justin Fields to remain limited all week, Fields ended up being a full participant at Bears practice. The surprise came when the Bears released their injury report following...
Justin Fields' Return Vs. Packers Has Chance to Be Seminal Rivalry Moment
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- No one has ever questioned Justin Fields' toughness. This is a quarterback who played through cracked ribs and a partially torn hip muscle in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama. If he can go, he will play. So it's no surprise that...
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
Matt LaFleur: ‘I Think Luke Getsy Has Done an Unbelievable Job'
Matt LaFleur: 'I think Luke Getsy has done an unbelievable job' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luke Getsy has been paramount in helping the Bears' offense reach peak productivity this season. His old mentor on the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur, is cognizant of the work Getsy's done in...
