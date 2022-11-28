Read full article on original website
Winners, Losers From USA's Round of 16 World Cup Defeat vs. Netherlands
The United States' journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a disappointing end. After losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in an entertaining round of 16 battle on Saturday, the U.S. will be wondering what went wrong in a game that could've been won. Memphis Depay's opening goal...
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
USA Eliminated From 2022 World Cup After 3-1 Loss to Netherlands
The United States are headed home. After giving the Netherlands 90 minutes of pure fight, the U.S. fell 3-1 to the Oranje in their round of 16 matchup and have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The starting formations for both sides did not change from their three...
Fans Share Mixed Reactions After USA Elimination at 2022 World Cup
It's all over for the United States. The USMNT lost to the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16, officially ending their run at the 2022 World Cup. Even though the Americans will leave Qatar without the World Cup Trophy, there is still plenty of hope for the future. Gregg Berhalter's squad was the youngest in the tournament, meaning many of these players could be back for their home World Cup in 2026.
Argentina v Australia: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Argentina maintain their improvement against an Australia side who have played above themselves? Join Rob Smyth
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Lionel Messi begins knockout quest
Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second place in Group...
Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime
The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic...
US Coach Gregg Berhalter to Draw on Dutch Lessons at World Cup
Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals. “I went to Holland just out of...
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So...
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
2022 FIFA World Cup Favorites Entering Knockout Round
The field at the 2022 World Cup has been trimmed in half, with 32 teams being reduced to 16 left standing to compete for soccer’s grandest prize. The favorites are clearly established entering the knockout stage, but as teams like Germany and Belgium found out in the group stage, that doesn’t always mean much when one goal can change the fate of any team.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
France Repeat Quest Begins With Poland in 2022 World Cup Round of 16: Here's How to Watch
France is now four wins away from repeating as World Cup champion. Their quest to do so, an accomplishment that has been done just twice and not since 1962 when Brazil won two straight, continues with a knockout stage matchup against Poland. France, which finished first in Group D and...
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been...
11 American Cities Will Host World Cup Games in 2026. Here's Why Chicago Isn't One of Them
Football, or soccer fans around the world are soaking in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, currently held in Qatar, at an unusual time of year due to the host country's climate. Yet in less than four years, the World Cup will return to its summer roots and will be held in the U.S. for the first time since 1994.
Uruguay Coach Says Inaccurate Penalty Call Led to World Cup Exit
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. An Uruguay 2-0 win against Ghana on Friday wasn't enough for the team to advance to the World Cup knockout stage and the Sky Blue's coach Diego Alonso is citing an officiating error in a previous Group game H vs. Portugal as the reason.
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
Memphis Depay Opens Scoring for Netherlands vs. USMNT
The Netherlands are on the board first against the United States in the first round of 16 matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. In the 10th minute, the Dutch's build-up play from their own defensive third saw them move the ball in rapid fashion all the way to their attacking third, where Memphis Depay slotted the shot home to start the scoring.
