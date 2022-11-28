Read full article on original website
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Argentina v Australia: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Argentina maintain their improvement against an Australia side who have played above themselves? Join Rob Smyth
France Repeat Quest Begins With Poland in 2022 World Cup Round of 16: Here's How to Watch
France is now four wins away from repeating as World Cup champion. Their quest to do so, an accomplishment that has been done just twice and not since 1962 when Brazil won two straight, continues with a knockout stage matchup against Poland. France, which finished first in Group D and...
Big day at World Cup looms for France, Poland goalkeepers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s a huge day for goalkeepers with big reputations when defending champion France faces Poland in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Sunday. Hugo Lloris will tie a national team record for Les Bleus four years after lifting the trophy as captain. Opposite number Wojciech Szczęsny is a penalty-saving, wise-cracking No. 1 who seems to be enjoying the tournament more than any other player.
England Seeks Win Over Senegal in 2022 World Cup Round of 16: Here's How to Watch
After 48 group stage games, the round of 16 has officially commenced. To finish off the action on Sunday, England will battle Senegal in the knockout stage for a chance to further advance in the tournament. England finished the group stage at the top of the Group B leaderboard, beating...
USA Eliminated From 2022 World Cup After 3-1 Loss to Netherlands
The United States are headed home. After giving the Netherlands 90 minutes of pure fight, the U.S. fell 3-1 to the Oranje in their round of 16 matchup and have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The starting formations for both sides did not change from their three...
AP Photo Catches Key Moment Before Japan's Controversial World Cup Goal
From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it.
Uruguay Coach Says Inaccurate Penalty Call Led to World Cup Exit
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. An Uruguay 2-0 win against Ghana on Friday wasn't enough for the team to advance to the World Cup knockout stage and the Sky Blue's coach Diego Alonso is citing an officiating error in a previous Group game H vs. Portugal as the reason.
Fans Share Mixed Reactions After USA Elimination at 2022 World Cup
It's all over for the United States. The USMNT lost to the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16, officially ending their run at the 2022 World Cup. Even though the Americans will leave Qatar without the World Cup Trophy, there is still plenty of hope for the future. Gregg Berhalter's squad was the youngest in the tournament, meaning many of these players could be back for their home World Cup in 2026.
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So...
2022 FIFA World Cup Favorites Entering Knockout Round
The field at the 2022 World Cup has been trimmed in half, with 32 teams being reduced to 16 left standing to compete for soccer’s grandest prize. The favorites are clearly established entering the knockout stage, but as teams like Germany and Belgium found out in the group stage, that doesn’t always mean much when one goal can change the fate of any team.
Three U.S. Players Who Could Blow Chance of World Cup Upset Vs. Netherlands
If U.S. wants to upset Netherlands, these players must improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the United States to pull off the World Cup upset of the Netherlands on Saturday, a lot needs to go right: Christian Pulisic must be healthy enough not just to play, but to wreak havoc, the U.S. defense must remain stout in front of Matt Turner, and somehow, some way, they must find a goal scorer.
Memphis Depay Opens Scoring for Netherlands vs. USMNT
The Netherlands are on the board first against the United States in the first round of 16 matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. In the 10th minute, the Dutch's build-up play from their own defensive third saw them move the ball in rapid fashion all the way to their attacking third, where Memphis Depay slotted the shot home to start the scoring.
US Coach Gregg Berhalter to Draw on Dutch Lessons at World Cup
Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals. “I went to Holland just out of...
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon." The 82-year-old...
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
