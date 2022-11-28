ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, SC

WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

HAZMAT called to crash on I-85 in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said HAZMAT, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred just after 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 6 and Wooten Road on I-85 southbound. Officials...
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Hunter Street Road Closure

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. Highlighting a road that goes through Greenville and Spartanburg counties and needs repairs. Getting Answers - Highway 88 follow-up Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM UTC. |
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Roper Mountain Road follow-up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We return to Roper Mountain Road to see if promised work is actually happening. When last covered this road back in August 2021, it was checkered with patches. Roper Mountain is seven miles long between Anderson Ridge Road and Woodruff Road, in Greenville. The South...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead on Thanksgiving more than two weeks after head-on crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead more than two weeks after a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep SUV was...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greer councilman shares safety tips after house fire

LYMAN, S.C. — It was a day of mixed emotions for Greer city councilman Mark Hopper and his wife Amanda. They're thankful to be alive and well after a fire in their house. Amanda was home when the fire started. "I heard popping and it was just the popping...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 12/1 @ 7AM

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Pickens Christmas parade, Simpsonville Christmas parade, Christmas at Heritage Park, and Holiday Hustle 5K. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 700 acres. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A forest fire in Haywood County rages has now burned through...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street near West Parker Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

