This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
One person dead after Upstate crash
One person is dead after a crash in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just after midnight on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road in Abbeville County.
FOX Carolina
Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
FOX Carolina
HAZMAT called to crash on I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said HAZMAT, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred just after 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 6 and Wooten Road on I-85 southbound. Officials...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Hunter Street Road Closure
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. Highlighting a road that goes through Greenville and Spartanburg counties and needs repairs. Getting Answers - Highway 88 follow-up Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM UTC. |
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Roper Mountain Road follow-up
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We return to Roper Mountain Road to see if promised work is actually happening. When last covered this road back in August 2021, it was checkered with patches. Roper Mountain is seven miles long between Anderson Ridge Road and Woodruff Road, in Greenville. The South...
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Starr
The Starr Fire Department said they helped in a car crash that happened in Starr.
FOX Carolina
1 dead on Thanksgiving more than two weeks after head-on crash
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead more than two weeks after a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep SUV was...
WYFF4.com
Greer councilman shares safety tips after house fire
LYMAN, S.C. — It was a day of mixed emotions for Greer city councilman Mark Hopper and his wife Amanda. They're thankful to be alive and well after a fire in their house. Amanda was home when the fire started. "I heard popping and it was just the popping...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 12/1 @ 7AM
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Pickens Christmas parade, Simpsonville Christmas parade, Christmas at Heritage Park, and Holiday Hustle 5K. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 700 acres. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A forest fire in Haywood County rages has now burned through...
Bond denied for woman accused of deadly stabbing in Upstate
Bond was denied for a woman who is accused of stabbing a man to death in October in Oconee County.
Deputies search for suspect after armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business Friday evening in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
WYFF4.com
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter
In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street near West Parker Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot at least once.
WYFF4.com
Luxury, multi-million-dollar home sale breaks record for Cliffs communities
ARDEN, N.C. — This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A Cliffs home has broken a record for the highest-selling property ever in the group...
