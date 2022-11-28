ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
WNYT

Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute

A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady PD requests cooperation, not speculation as search for missing girl enters day five

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hour to hour—even minute to minute—Schenectady Police Sgt. Nick Mannix says tips, theories and even wild guesses are flowing in on the disappearance of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey.  NEWS10’s crew on the scene Wednesday witnessed K9 units and state police divers continuing to search the Mohawk River and bank around the Stockade […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
informnny.com

Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city. Flewelling was recognized...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Accused firefighter on payroll during trial delays

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (News10)-A Watervliet firefighter who is on trial for allegedly groping an Uber driver in January 2019 remains on the payroll despite being on leave since the allegations came to light. The trial for Edward Rolfe is now back on after being delayed, first by a protest and then by the pandemic. News10’s Anya […]
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Police bust potential drug ring in Saratoga County

Seven people are facing drug charges in Saratoga County, where police say they busted up a potential drug ring. Police say it started with Caitlin Pruess from South Glens Falls. They accuse her of selling cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Seven arrested in Saratoga County narcotics investigation

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Seven people have been charged after a lengthy narcotics trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. On November 23rd, 2022, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Caitlin Pruess. Pruess is accused of possessing and selling quantities of crack/cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

