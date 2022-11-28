Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Related
Queensbury man arrested for alleged stabbing
A Queensbury man was arrested on Wednesday.
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
WNYT
Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute
A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
Schenectady police search for another missing teen
Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for help in locating Hajile Howard, 14. Schenectady police shared this information on November 30.
Fulton county pair accused of animal neglect
Two Fulton County residents were arrested for alleged animal neglect on November 9
Police: Search of Colonie home nets illegal gun
When Albany County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Colonie this October, they allegedly found an illegal handgun.
Driver Almost Hit Officers While Trying To Evade DWI Checkpoint In Cohoes, Police Say
A man from the region is facing charges after nearly hitting several police officers with his car while attempting to evade a DWI checkpoint over the Thanksgiving weekend, authorities said. The Albany County incident happened Saturday, Nov. 26, in Cohoes, according to police. Officers were conducting a DWI checkpoint on...
Albany man indicted over fatal hit-and-run
A four-count indictment against an Albany man for a fatal hit and run that occurred in October was handed down on Wednesday.
Schenectady PD requests cooperation, not speculation as search for missing girl enters day five
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hour to hour—even minute to minute—Schenectady Police Sgt. Nick Mannix says tips, theories and even wild guesses are flowing in on the disappearance of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. NEWS10’s crew on the scene Wednesday witnessed K9 units and state police divers continuing to search the Mohawk River and bank around the Stockade […]
Police searching for unarmed bank robbery suspect
Pittsfield Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob the Berkshire Bank on 66 West Street on Wednesday morning.
informnny.com
Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city. Flewelling was recognized...
Indictment unsealed in fatal Central Avenue crash
A three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday afternoon accused Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, of striking and killing Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue in July.
Albany duo arrested after traffic stop nets gun, drugs
An Albany duo is doing time in Albany County Jail after a Tuesday night traffic stop turned up an illegal handgun, police claim.
Accused firefighter on payroll during trial delays
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (News10)-A Watervliet firefighter who is on trial for allegedly groping an Uber driver in January 2019 remains on the payroll despite being on leave since the allegations came to light. The trial for Edward Rolfe is now back on after being delayed, first by a protest and then by the pandemic. News10’s Anya […]
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Saratoga Sheriff’s Office investigating package thefts
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating several package thefts from the Thimbleberry Road area in Malta.
WNYT
Police bust potential drug ring in Saratoga County
Seven people are facing drug charges in Saratoga County, where police say they busted up a potential drug ring. Police say it started with Caitlin Pruess from South Glens Falls. They accuse her of selling cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search...
WRGB
Seven arrested in Saratoga County narcotics investigation
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Seven people have been charged after a lengthy narcotics trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. On November 23rd, 2022, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Caitlin Pruess. Pruess is accused of possessing and selling quantities of crack/cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.
WKTV
15-year-old driver charged in Utica crash that left 1 critically injured
UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges following a crash in October that left one man critically injured. According to Utica police, a Subaru hit a Ford Escape around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the Ford Escape was going through the intersection at Eagle Street and Brinckerhoff Avenue.
Troy man sentenced 21 months for possessing firearms
A Troy man has been sentenced to serve 21 months in prison for unlawful possession of firearms.
Comments / 0