KIMT
Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
nbc15.com
DAs: Deputies won’t be charged in Green/Lafayette Co. chase where suspect died
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both district attorneys investigating the death of a man who died following a police chase that spanned Green and Lafayette counties will not pursue criminal charges against the deputies involved. Green Co. District Attorney Craig Nolen and his counterpart in Lafayette Co., Jenna Gill, released a...
x1071.com
Load Spillage Closes Portion of Highway 151 in Grant County
Traffic was reduced to one lane on a stretch of Highway 151 in the southwest corner of Grant County this morning due to a load spillage of sheet metal. Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s department said a commercial vehicle lost a load of sheet metal just outside of Dubuque around 7am, impacting traffic for hours. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane between mile marker 1 and the Dubuque–Wisconsin bridge. Grant County sheriff’s department deputies worked with firefighters and the county highway shop to divert traffic while the road was cleared. No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident. Highway 151 was reopened shortly before noon.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Platteville man arrested for OWI on way to work
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A report about a driver having trouble parking his car in a Spring Green driveway overnight led to the man’s arrest on what would be his fourth OWI, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. When the Platteville man left the house, he was...
One person in hospital after car crashes into Wisconsin River near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into the Wisconsin River on the Highway 12 bridge heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning.
Barn Collapses On The Road In Fayette County
I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
Elderly man found dead in frost-covered car following single-vehicle crash
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a 73-year-old man from Reedsburg was found dead Thursday morning inside a frost-covered minivan that had crashed sometime overnight.
KCRG.com
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m. Police say that the shooter was identified and warrants were...
wwisradio.com
Van in Cornfield Found; Driver Deceased
(Fairfield, WI) — The sheriff in Sauk County isn’t sure how long an elderly man was inside his wrecked minivan in a corn field. Deputies found the van about 100 yards off the road near Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane in the township of Fairfield. The 73-year-old man inside was dead. The sheriff says the van was covered in frost, which means the wreck sat in the field for a while before deputies discovered it. The investigation into the wreck remains on-going.
x1071.com
Three Vehicle Crash on Highway 18 in Iowa County
Iowa County Sheriff’s office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 18 between County Road Q North and South Tuesday around 8am. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, and Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies all responded to the scene. All persons were treated and released at the scene. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s race lawsuit: Judge throws out one argument
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Judge Elliot Levine threw out one of the argument made by a La Crosse voter who claims the La Crosse County sheriff’s race recount was unfair. Democrat John Siegel won the election by 176 votes and Republican Fritz Leinfielder conceded. Mary Jo Werner, one Leinfelder’s supporters filed a lawsuit, taking La Crosse Count Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer,...
nbc15.com
Baraboo PD reports two ‘swatting’ incidents this week
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Department is reporting two “swatting” incidents that appeared to happen in the city this week. The most recent incident of swatting, a term used to describe fake calls about supposedly active threats designed to elicit a large-scale police response to a location, happened on Wednesday. The police department described the call to police regarding a violent crime, which prompted police to respond to a home. The Baraboo Police Department said this report was proven to be false.
nbc15.com
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
ourquadcities.com
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation...
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Embezzlement
Police say a Dubuque woman embezzled over $6,000 from a local convenience store. 44 year old Rebecca Frommelt of Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging second-degree theft. Reports say that Frommelt stole two bank deposits from the Casey’s General Store in Asbury, where she worked. One was taken on April 1, in the amount of over $2,900, and the second on May 5, in the amount of over $3,100. Frommelt quit working at the sore on June 24th.
KCRG.com
Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores in Dubuque. Police said the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon in one of the incidents. In another, the suspect left in an SUV, which is seen in the surveillance image.
KCRG.com
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency officials said a group home in Guttenberg was destroyed by fire Thursday night. Emergency crews responded to the home, located in the 500 block of North Second Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The group home is owned and operated by Imagine the Possibilities and housed five people with intellectual disabilities. Late Thursday night, fire officials said residents were taken to nearby Guttenberg Municipal Hospital for assessment but no one was injured. Earlier, a hospital official had said several people were injured.
superhits106.com
Police Seek Suspect in Recent Thefts
Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed recent thefts in Dubuque. In one instance, the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon. In another instance, they left the area in a large silver SUV. If anyone has information, Dubuque police is encouraging them to submit a tip to cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
