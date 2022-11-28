Traffic was reduced to one lane on a stretch of Highway 151 in the southwest corner of Grant County this morning due to a load spillage of sheet metal. Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s department said a commercial vehicle lost a load of sheet metal just outside of Dubuque around 7am, impacting traffic for hours. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane between mile marker 1 and the Dubuque–Wisconsin bridge. Grant County sheriff’s department deputies worked with firefighters and the county highway shop to divert traffic while the road was cleared. No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident. Highway 151 was reopened shortly before noon.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO