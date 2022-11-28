Read full article on original website
Deep, Seasoned Yellowjackets’ Girls’ Hoops Ready for Next Steps
A year ago, with a rookie head coach in Mike Archambault, the East Haven girls’ basketball team yielded 12 total victories and claimed berths in both league and state tournament play, so the Yellowjackets look to move the needle one step further on the backs of an even more experienced and closer club this season.
Branford Football Takes 35-25 Class M State Quarters Loss
The Branford football team began the Class M State Playoffs as the No. 8 seed and ventured to top-seeded Berlin in the quarterfinals on Nov. 29, suffering a 35-25 defeat to finish 5-6 overall. Following a scoreless opening period to the postseason, the Hornets heaved the first blow when Nate...
T-Birds’ Football Falls to Ansonia in Class S State Quarters
The North Branford football team entered the Class S State Playoffs as the No. 8 seed and traveled to face top-ranked Ansonia in the quarterfinal round on Nov. 29, taking a 43-13 loss to finish its campaign 6-5 overall. The T-Birds returned to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Branford Youth Cheer D14 Squad Heading to Nationals
The Branford Youth Cheerleading (BYC) program’s D14 team has worked exceptionally hard all season long and accomplished many goals along the way. The team is now being rewarded for the efforts with a trip to the National Championship for its age group. The D14 cheer squad will be competing...
Madison Youth Football Teams Capture Two Titles
Both the Madison 6th grade and 8th grade football teams won their respective championships in the Shoreline Youth Football and Cheerleading Conference playoffs this year. The 8th grade team (left) led by coach Tom Kleine finished with an unblemished 11-0 record on their way to the title. They defeated Guilford 32-6, Branford 33-0, and Shelton 12-8 in the playoffs. Captains of the team were Lucca Boyce, Patrick Cahill, Brayden Dempsey, and Luciano Pesce. The champions outscored their competition 314-84 during the season. The 6th grade team, headed up by coach Mike Ferraiolo, went 9-2 for the season. The team went 3-0 during the playoffs and didn't allow a point, defeating Guilford 22-0, Southington 25-0 and Pomperaug 13-0 in the championship game. They outscored thier opponents this year 252-68. Team captains included Mathew O'Malley, Bo Mazzola, Michael Ferraiolo, Will Rahn, and Jake Rusher.
Warriors’ Girls’ Hoops Ready to Bond, Build on Last Year’s Run
On paper, the Valley Regional girls’ basketball team may return a tiny roster after a prominent campaign last winter, though the Warriors also welcome back a deep, well-rounded group that is more seasoned for the big stage. Valley comes off a successful season in which it finished its regular...
Warriors Star Commits to Swim at Alabama
Greater New Haven Warriors star swimmer Brendan Conners has committed to swim with Alabama. Brendan Conners is a Senior at Sound School and he just signed with the University of Alabama to swim on scholarship. A lifetime East Haven resident, Conners grew up on the water and enjoys surfing, sailing, fishing, and cliff jumping with his friends. Conners learned to swim when he was 3 years old. He started taking lessons at the Old East Haven High School pool being taught by Jose Bedoya. “My mom put me in water safety lessons as a kid so I wouldn’t drown haha, but I excelled and all of my friends were older than me and better swimmers, and when they were around 8 or 9 they would move on to local swim teams. I wanted to stay with my friends and didn’t want them to be better so I trained really hard, even as a kid,” Conners said. After Jose, Conners moved to the local YMCA team in Branford, the Stingrays. Conners had a myriad of coaches, Linda and Dale, Cliff, Sue Lecza, Jeff O’Connor, and Jen Amisino. “But their sacrifices and seemingly endless patience has made me who I am today and I am extremely grateful,” said Conners. At the age of 12, Conners moved teams to the newly formed Bulldog Swim Team out of Yale. Coached by Adriana Marmolejo-Shack, Conners had a record-breaking season, setting a new state and resident record in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 55.87. Conners continued to see success with the Bulldogs, breaking state records in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke as a 14 year-old. He soon started to compete at national level meets, gaining the attention of schools like Michigan and Alabama. He ended up choosing Alabama, saying, “It was one of the easiest decisions of my life. When I had taken my Official Visit, I knew almost immediately that I belonged there. The coaches were so welcoming, as well as the team. The swimming faculties are second to none, and the athletic and academic support system was absolutely amazing. After meeting more commits in my class, it was over. My decision had made itself.” Conners is set to compete for Alabama next year. “I would like to thank my friends, parents, and all my coaches, Jose, Linda, Dale, Cliff, Sue, Jeff, Jen, Adriana, Kyle, and Jim. They have given me the opportunity of a lifetime.”
There Go the Champions
Children sit on their parents’ shoulders to catch a better glimpse of the Class M field hockey state champions as the Branford Hornets’ float passes by at the Branford Holiday Light Parade on Nov. 26.
Channeling Support for Harbor Lights in Branford
Volunteer organizers of the 4th annual Harbor Lights in Branford are hoping to channel plenty of support from community members, who still have time to purchase luminary kits, sign up to help set up the bags, or simply make a donation. All proceeds from this year’s Harbor Lights event, set for Saturday, Dec. 17, will once again benefit non-profit Community Dining Room (CDR).
Branford’s Newest Playground Opens at Foote Memorial Park
Branford’s newest playground is open at Foote Memorial Park on Melrose Avenue. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Branford Parks and Recreation Director Alex Palluzzi Jr. said the newly completed playground and its colorful, interactive elements for ages 2 through 5 and ages 5 through 9, were open and ready for public play.
H-K Cross Country Runners Place 2nd At Nike Northeast Regional Championship Meet
On Nov. 26, 7 members of the Haddam-Killingworth girls’ cross country team traveled to Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY to compete in the Nike Northeast Regional Championship meet. Competing as The Den XC Club, the girls ran against some of the top teams and individuals from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The girls ran in the Open Race against some tough competition on a very challenging and hilly 5,000-meter course and managed to finish 2nd overall as a team with 52 points. Leading the way was freshman Grace Mitchell who finished 11th overall in a time of 21:09. Following her across the line was senior Izzy Berardino in 14th (21:33) and freshman Delaney Aronson in 20th (22:01). All 3 girls, by virtue of their top 21 finish, were named to the Nike All Regional Team. Also competing was sophomore Keira Sehl-Albert who finished in 28th, (22:26), junior Sydney Adelberg in 32nd (22:49), and seniors Kira O'Brien in 52nd (24:14), and Chloe Lacoss in 54th (24:18).
Jane Proto
Jane Proto of Branford passed away suddenly on Nov. 21. She was the wife of the late Charles Michaelson and Michael Proto; and mother to Lisa Komoroski (David) of Branford, Michael Proto (Deanna) of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, and Nils Michaelson (Marybeth) of North Branford. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nicole Tims (Jeffrey), Amy Peckham (Nicholas), Brianna Sabetta (Joseph), Karlie Komoroski (Kaelyn Brennan), Julie Michaelson, Michael Proto, and Lily Proto; and her great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jenna Gall. She was predeceased by her twin sisters, Joan Cinque and Ruth Greenwood; and her beloved dog Jeter. Jane was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1938, and was raised in both Sweden, and Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Wendt Anderson.
Time to Trot
Runners gathered at the Madison Town Green for the running (or walking) of the 44th annual Lenny & Joe’s Madison Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24. The 5k race started at 10 a.m. and a two-mile walk started 10:05 am. Runners Peter Czepiga (255) and Paul Czepiga (254) run down Boston Post Road wearing turkey hats.
Joan Davis-Clark
Joan Davis-Clark, 75, of Madison, passed away peacefully in Madison at the Hearth at Tuxis Pond on Nov. 25. Born on Feb. 8, 1947 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, Joan was the daughter of the late Henry Sulser and Jeanne (Witherow) Sulser. Joan graduated from Beaver Area High School in 1964. She then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Penn State in speech and communications, where she was a proud member of Tri Delta Sorority. Joan worked as a substitute teacher in the Madison School System and then went on to be the real estate manager at Coldwell Banker Realtors in Madison for over 30 years. She married the love of her life, Ronald C. Clark on July 31, 1999.
Happy 101st Birthday!
Nick D’Amico, of Guilford, celebrates his 101st birthday on Friday, Dec. 2. He’ll celebrate with his sister Gloria D’Amico Smith, a lifelong Guilford resident. Happy Birthday, Nick!
Gerald Harris Pollak
Gerald Harris “Gerry” Pollak of Madison, died Nov. 21 at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was 67, a beloved son, nephew, father, husband, and friend. Gerry was the son of Gerald and Marian (Harris) Pollak. With his father’s untimely and sudden passing, his mother single-handedly raised Gerry and his older brother Jeff in Spuyten Duyvil (Bronx), New York. To know Gerry was to love him; and he has kept in touch with friends from everywhere he lived or worked, including childhood friends from the Knolls.
VIDEO: Waterbury men injured in convenience store shooting
Dr. Amy Sanders, Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, talks about a potential treatment for Alzheimer's. How to spot a potential Jay: A field guide from the University of Saint Joseph.
VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
