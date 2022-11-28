ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers leaning toward dealing Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn instead of Russell Westbrook

Just about everyone agrees the Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade if they will have any hope of contending for the NBA championship this season. After a very poor 2-10 start, they have shown definite signs of life by winning six of their last eight games. Their offense has been trending upward over the last few weeks, and Anthony Davis has been playing like his best self.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Announces Birth Of Son With Wife Catherine

Pau Gasol left the Los Angeles Lakers nearly a decade ago, but the Spaniard’s life and career are still celebrated by his former team and its fans. L.A.’s love for Gasol will be on full display in March when the franchise will retire his No. 16 jersey — a move many considered to be long overdue considering the forward’s role in the Purple and Gold’s back-to-back championships between 2009-2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers reportedly don’t think they can judge this team yet

Over the last two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have set a variety of different deadlines for when they feel like they can judge this team. Can’t judge this team until Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn play. Can’t judge this team until 20 games in. Can’t judge this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Pistons news: Victor Wembanyama watch and the 6th win in December

The Detroit Pistons got their 6th win of the season last night, beating the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, which was important for a few reasons. It was the official arrival of Killian Hayes, who has been playing very well of late and looks to have turned his season and possibly career around after a terrible start.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy