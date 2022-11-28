Read full article on original website
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook
We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
Exploring the Possibility of a Reunion Between the Celtics and Matt Ryan After the Lakers Waived Him
Matt Ryan's sharpshooting for Team USA in February's qualifying games for the FIBA World Cup and while playing for the G League's Grand Rapids Gold earned him a two-way deal with the Celtics last season. At Summer League, Ryan propelled Boston past the Bucks, banking in a three at the buzzer. ...
Lakers leaning toward dealing Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn instead of Russell Westbrook
Just about everyone agrees the Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade if they will have any hope of contending for the NBA championship this season. After a very poor 2-10 start, they have shown definite signs of life by winning six of their last eight games. Their offense has been trending upward over the last few weeks, and Anthony Davis has been playing like his best self.
Lakers-Trail Blazers takeaways: Darvin Ham gets win over 'brother' Chauncey Billups
Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups have been like brothers since winning an NBA title together with the Pistons in 2004.
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Announces Birth Of Son With Wife Catherine
Pau Gasol left the Los Angeles Lakers nearly a decade ago, but the Spaniard’s life and career are still celebrated by his former team and its fans. L.A.’s love for Gasol will be on full display in March when the franchise will retire his No. 16 jersey — a move many considered to be long overdue considering the forward’s role in the Purple and Gold’s back-to-back championships between 2009-2010.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Rudy Gobert For His Rant Against Timberwolves Fans
Speaking on the recent episode of 'The Big Podcast', the former Los Angeles Lakers star asked Gobert to focus on his game.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Saturday, December 3)
Let’s start our Saturday morning off right with some NBA action. There’s seven games on today, with the first one tipping off at 12:30 p.m. ET between the Mavericks and the Knicks. After they finish their game, then we get into the groove of the slate for the...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly don’t think they can judge this team yet
Over the last two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have set a variety of different deadlines for when they feel like they can judge this team. Can’t judge this team until Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn play. Can’t judge this team until 20 games in. Can’t judge this...
Pistons news: Victor Wembanyama watch and the 6th win in December
The Detroit Pistons got their 6th win of the season last night, beating the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, which was important for a few reasons. It was the official arrival of Killian Hayes, who has been playing very well of late and looks to have turned his season and possibly career around after a terrible start.
