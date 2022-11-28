ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvlt.tv

LIST: Christmas parades across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas festivities are in full swing across the region, giving East Tennesseans many opportunities to celebrate the holidays. Grab your coat and scarf because many parades will be underway in December. The dates and times can be found below. Friday, December 2. 7 p.m. - WIVK...
wvlt.tv

White County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials canceled a Silver Alert for a man initially reported missing from White County. Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely. Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials...
wvlt.tv

Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
wvlt.tv

Artisan or tech geek? For Tennessee whiskey, it’s usually both

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee whiskey is a protected name; there’s even a state law to back that up. We traveled to several barrelhouses and toured local stills to discover what makes our stuff so special. “Art, science, knowledge, technology; you know, there’s so much that goes into making...
wvlt.tv

Officials, families honor Tennessee homicide victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal, state, and local public safety officials held Tennessee’s 20th Annual “Season to Remember” event inside of First Baptist Church in Downtown Nashville. Families from across the state who’ve lost a loved one to homicide filled the seats inside of the church. During...
wvlt.tv

After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
